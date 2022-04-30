Age Is Just A Number! 58-Yr-Old Odisha MLA Appears For Class X Exams 4 Decades After Dropping Out Of School

There is an old saying that "age is no bar for learning", proving it apt is 58-year-old Angada Kanhar, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Phulbani constituency of Kandhamal district in Odisha. The MLA associated with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is fulfilling his long-awaited dream of appearing for the class 10 examinations. He had to leave his education incomplete in 1978 due to family reasons.

He is not the only politician appearing for the exam as he is being accompanied by one of his friends Sudarsan Kanhar, sarpanch of Luisingi panchayat under Phiringia block.

Appeared For First Paper-English

This year, Kanhar joined hundreds of other students to take the offline class 10 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, which started in Odisha on Friday, April 29. The exams are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

He sat under the State Institute of Open Schooling (SIOS) programme at Rujangi High School in Pitabari village under his block. He was seen with his two friends appearing for the English paper at the exam centre.

'No Age Barrier To Get Educated'

Before taking the paper and entering the examination hall, the MLA said there is no age barrier to getting educated or appearing for examinations.

He added, "I was in my class 10 in 1978 but was unable to appear for exams due to some family issues. Recently, I was told that many people at the age of 50 or more are appearing for exams. So, I, too, decided to appear for the board exams," reported ANI.

63 Students Appeared For SIOS Exam

Archana Basa, the headmistress of Rujangi High School, said that 63 students, including the MLA and sarpanch, appeared for the exam at the centre. She also informed that the class 10 examination will be over by May 10.

She said, "We are conducting board Exams at our centre, which are open school exams. This is a special exam conducted for those who had to leave their studies midway for some reason. As many as 63 students have appeared for the SIOS exam at our centre, including Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar and one of his friends, who is a Sarpanch," reported the publication.

Political Career

Angada Kanha is a farmer by profession and was elected as MLA from the Phulbani constituency on a BJD ticket in the 2019 assembly elections. He began his political career in 1985 and was elected as sarpanch of Kerandibali panchayat thrice and once for Pakari GP. Later he was elected as the Zilla Parishad member in the Phiringia block of the district.

