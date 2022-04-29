Progressive Move! Italian Children Should Be Given Both Parents' Surname, Court Rules

In a progressive move towards quashing ages of patriarchal family tradition, which primarily excluded women from decision-making, the practice of children choosing just their father's surname is deemed 'discriminatory and detrimental to their individual identity by Italy's judicial court.

It also stated that Italian children would indeed be given both parents' surnames, with the family having the option to alter it in the upcoming years.

The court stated in a report that the purpose of this judgment is to deliver both parents' equivalent influence in the choice. Also, unless there is a special request, this will be the standard.

Italian Administration Will Need To Ratify The Decision

The court's judgment shined a light on the problems that might arise when children are given their father's surname solely.

The court was considering two instances, one of which was a family from the southern city of Potenza who had three kids with distinct last names. Because their father didn't recognize them at first, two of them used their mother's surname. However, because she was born after her parents had wedded, the youngest child could not have the same surname as her siblings, reported the Independent.

The Italian administration will undoubtedly need to ratify the decision. However, Elena Bonetti, the Family Minister, stated that the administration would assist the parliament in adopting this amendment.

Reaction Post Judgement

In a post on Facebook, Elena Bonetti said, "We have to add substance [to the decision]... and it is a significant priority and urgent responsibility of politics to do so." She went on to say that the judgment is a good one. She also maintained that when it comes to their child, both the mother and the father must take the obligations.

Several other representatives of the Italian parliament have shown their backing, with Renate Gebhard, the head of the South Tyrolean People's Party (SVP), stating that it is probably time for the proposal to be adopted in parliament. He stated, "This matter has been hanging on from one legislative period to the next, and it is time to make a decision," quoted USA Today.

According to the publication, Laura Boldrini, a Democratic Party MP, also praised the decision, saying: "It is now up to parliament to take this civilizational step ahead. There is no longer any prejudice against mothers and children, and parents have equivalent responsibilities and rights, she further stated.

Parliament must now approve equivalent legislation that incorporates modifications to succession legislation and lays out how surnames will be passed down from generation to generation.

