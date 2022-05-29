All section
40% Northeast Students Lacked Digital Education Tools During COVID: National Achievement Survey 2021

Education
India,  29 May 2022

The survey was carried out among students and found that the digital divide has been the most intense in Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya, where 48 per cent of the kids had no digital devices at home.

In Northeast places like Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya, 48% of students did not have digital devices for learning at home during the COVID-19, stated the National Achievement Survey (NAS) report of 2021.

Digital equipment was the primary requirement during the pandemic situation as the students without this facility were not able to attend classes nor were able to focus on their studies due to a lack of guidance.

Survey Carried On Northeast Students

The survey was conducted in the Northeast region to analyse the mode of education and reading outcomes of children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was carried out among students of classes 3, 5, 7 and 10, which found that the digital divide has been the most intense in Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya, where 48 per cent of the kids had no digital devices at home.

Effect On Students

According to The Times Of India report in Arunachal Pradesh, 43 per cent of the students lacked a digital device at home, followed by Tripura at 46 per cent. The corresponding figures for Mizoram and Nagaland were 39 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively.

A survey conducted in Assam states that about 58 per cent of students experienced anxiety and fear during the pandemic, whereas students of Manipur and Meghalaya went through a similar experience.

Teachers Did Not Have Access To E-Gadgets

According to an NDTV report, in Assam, only 16 per cent of teachers had found good instructional material and supplies, and the same percentage of schools were found to have adequate audio-visual resources.

The stats for other states were: 10 per cent and 12 per cent respectively in Meghalaya, 14 per cent and 11 per cent for Mizoram, 13 per cent and 15 per cent for Nagaland, and 19 per cent and 28 per cent for Tripura.

Students of the primary class have been worst affected during the pandemic as the teachers could not connect with the students properly due to a lack of access to electronic gadgets. The ranked students' performance also dropped due to a lack of assessment.

Also Read: Karnataka: 7 Including Principal, Journalist Detained For Class 10 Question Paper Leak; Investigation Underway

