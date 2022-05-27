All section
Karnataka: 7 Including Principal, Journalist Detained For Class 10 Question Paper Leak; Investigation Underway

Image Credit- Unsplash, Wikipedia

Education
Karnataka: 7 Including Principal, Journalist Detained For Class 10 Question Paper Leak; Investigation Underway

Karnataka,  27 May 2022

Karnataka officials stated that the teachers had no personal benefits, and they only wanted to help the kids from rural regions score better. The government is taking measures to ensure that the exams are conducted lawfully.

The class 10 exams were conducted in Karnataka in March and April, and when the results were announced recently, the police got to know that question paper was leaked at many places in the state.

Most of the students secured distinction, and others got good marks in their matriculation examinations. A few other schools which have obtained similar results are under watch.

Seven people, including the school principal, a journalist and four other teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district, have been detained on the charge of question paper leak.

Scam By The Teachers

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Karnataka police grilled the principal, who spilt the beans. Based on his statement, police detained six others. The police added that enquiry is on the go, and some more arrests are expected to be made soon.

It is learnt that the teachers would get the question papers at least 15 minutes in advance and then share them on their network through WhatsApp. They quickly prepared the answers to the questions and gave them to the students to ensure they didn't fail the exam.

A journalist was also involved in a class 10 question paper leak, and he had blackmailed the principal and extorted money from him for the leakage. Later, he was also detained for the charge of blackmailing the principal.

Report From The Karnataka Government

According to a report by The Print, Karnataka officials stated that the teachers had no personal benefits, and they only wanted to help the kids from rural regions score better. The state government is also taking severe measures to stop the leak of paper further and ensure that the exams are conducted lawfully.

Previously there were a lot of question paper leak reports; the administration is trying its adequate to stop the question paper leakage scam, and the actions will also be taken accordingly.

Also Read: Bihar School Girl Gets A Tricycle After Her Video Of Hopping To School On One Leg Goes Viral

Question Paper Leak 
Teachers Detained 
Karnataka 
SSLC 

