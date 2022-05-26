All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bihar School Girl Gets A Tricycle After Her Video Of Hopping To School On One Leg Goes Viral

Image Credit: Twitter/ News24

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar School Girl Gets A Tricycle After Her Video Of Hopping To School On One Leg Goes Viral

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Bihar,  26 May 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Ten-year-old Seema was seen hopping to school for 1 km with one leg in Bihar's Jamui district. Seema lost her leg following an accident two years ago; however, her love to study remained undeterred.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 10-year-old Seema's video from Bihar gained eyeballs, and for a good reason. She was seen hopping to school for 1 km with one leg in Bihar's Jamui district. Seema lost her leg following an accident two years ago; however, her love for study remained undeterred.

The little one's leg had to be amputated after her accident, yet she hops to school nearly a km away from her place. Multiple social media handles and news organizations shared Seema's video, and the internet showered her with good wishes and blessings. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who earned many praises for his extensive philanthropic efforts during COVID-19, has stepped forward to help her.

Sood Foundation Stepped Up To Help

Sood tweeted, "Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket; the time has come to walk on both feet," and tagged his NGO, Sood Foundation, NDTV reported. The Minister of Building Construction Department, Government of Bihar, Dr Ashok Chaudhary, also retweeted the video and wrote that he was proud that children from the state realized the importance of education and overcame all hurdles for the same.

Further, he wrote, "Seema and every child like her will be identified and provided appropriate help. However, necessary help has been reached to the girl child" and tagged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

District Administration Provided A Tricycle



Delhi Chief Minister also appreciated Seema's dedication and said that every child in the country wanted an education. He also added that all governments have enough resources to ensure that every child receives an education. Meanwhile, Bihar officials reacted proactively and provided the young girl with a tricycle for her commute to the school.

Also Read: Telangana BJP Chief Says 'Madrasas Training Centre For Bomb Blasts', Netizens Furious

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
10-year-old 
Seema 
education 
one leg 

Must Reads

Hijab Row Resurfaces As Mangaluru Students Stage Protests Demanding Complete Ban On Headscarf
BBMP To Penalise Contractors For Lack Of Safety For Workers, Damaging Image Of Administrative Body
This Viral Collage Shows Muslim Overpopulation In Nainital? No, Old Images Viral With False Communal Spin
My Story: 'I Worked Part-Time As A Room Boy In A Hotel To Pay My Semester Fees, And Now Is My Time To Give Back'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X