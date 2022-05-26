Bihar School Girl Gets A Tricycle After Her Video Of Hopping To School On One Leg Goes Viral

A 10-year-old Seema's video from Bihar gained eyeballs, and for a good reason. She was seen hopping to school for 1 km with one leg in Bihar's Jamui district. Seema lost her leg following an accident two years ago; however, her love for study remained undeterred.

The little one's leg had to be amputated after her accident, yet she hops to school nearly a km away from her place. Multiple social media handles and news organizations shared Seema's video, and the internet showered her with good wishes and blessings. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who earned many praises for his extensive philanthropic efforts during COVID-19, has stepped forward to help her.

Sood Foundation Stepped Up To Help

Sood tweeted, "Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket; the time has come to walk on both feet," and tagged his NGO, Sood Foundation, NDTV reported. The Minister of Building Construction Department, Government of Bihar, Dr Ashok Chaudhary, also retweeted the video and wrote that he was proud that children from the state realized the importance of education and overcame all hurdles for the same.

Further, he wrote, "Seema and every child like her will be identified and provided appropriate help. However, necessary help has been reached to the girl child" and tagged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

District Administration Provided A Tricycle









Delhi Chief Minister also appreciated Seema's dedication and said that every child in the country wanted an education. He also added that all governments have enough resources to ensure that every child receives an education. Meanwhile, Bihar officials reacted proactively and provided the young girl with a tricycle for her commute to the school.

