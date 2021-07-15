Non-Payment Of Fees No Grounds For Denying Hall Ticket To SSLC Student: Karnataka Education Minister

Karnataka's Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar announced that the department would ensure that no student is denied a hall ticket under the pretext of non-payment of the fees. The Block Education Officers (BEO) have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that no SSLC candidate faces any hardship. The Commissioner for Department of Public Instruction V Anbukumar issued a notice stating that Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had uploaded the hall tickets for all the students. Therefore, the schools can download them using the login code provided to them.

Hall Tickets Available On The Website

In the circular, the commissioner noted that even though no formal complaints have been registered so far, there have been instances where schools have denied hall tickets to students. Students and parents are free to approach the Board for grievances in the same regard. The Indian Express reported the minister said that all preparations have been completed for the exams scheduled from July 19 to July 22. The district administration, education officers and chief executive officers of the gram panchayats would be over-looking the entire process. Room supervisors will familiarise the students with filling the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet to avoid any confusion.

Results In A Shorter Duration

According to the revised format of examinations, students will answer one paper comprising the three core subjects (maths, science and social studies), and the second exam would be covering all the languages (first, second and last). This year, results are expected to be declared in a shorter period because all the answer sheets would be digitally marked and evaluated. KSEEB officials said that there would be no conventional way of assessing the marks, which previously took as long as 35 days to finish. Therefore, results are most likely expected to be out within a fortnight.

The exams are scheduled to be held in over 6,000 centres from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm with students answering multiple-choice questions on OMR sheets. A total of 8,76,581 students have enrolled for the exam this year.

