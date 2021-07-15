Haryana Govt Sets Up India's First 'Grain ATM' in Gurugram

Consumers need not make continuous rounds or stand in long queues of the ration depots now. For the first time, the country has come up with a one-of-its-kind 'Grain ATM' that ensures the right quantity of food to the right beneficiary with minimum hassle.

The ATM has been set up at Farukhnagar, Gurugram in Haryana as a pilot project, which will work on the lines of bank ATMs. Consumers will be able to get food grains from here by just placing their thumb on the machine.

More Transparency

Dushyant Chautala, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds charge of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, said that the government plans to install grain vending machines at government depots across the state to address all the complaints regarding the time and proper measurement of ration quantity from government shops.



"This would not only benefit the consumers but will also end the complaints regarding the shortage of food grains at government depots and would bring more transparency in the public food distribution system. These machines would not only prove helpful in distributing food grains to the government depot operators, but they will also save the time of the depot operators," Chautala told The Indian Express.



Also called Automated, Multi Commodity, Grain Dispensing Machine, Chautala said the Grain ATM has been installed under the 'World Food Programme' of the United Nations.

How It Functions

Ankit Sood, an officer associated with this program, told The Indian Express that the error in the measurement of grain is negligible and this machine can pass out up to 70 kg of grain in five to seven minutes at a time. The biometric device comes with a touch screen, where a beneficiary needs to enter the Aadhar Card or Ration Card unique number. After biometric authentication, the food grains prescribed by the government to the beneficiaries will be automatically filled in the bags installed under the machine.



The machine is equipped to dispense three kinds of grains-wheat, rice, and millet. At present, the distribution of wheat has been started from the Grain ATM installed in Farrukhnagar (Gurugram).

Also Read: Nashik Family Calls Off Daughter's Marriage After Wedding Card Sparks Protests Of 'Love Jihad'