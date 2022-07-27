No Provision To Accommodate Medical Students Returned From War-Torn Ukraine; Govt Told Parliament

There are no provisions to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges; the government informed the Parliament on Tuesday (July 26).

Bharti Pawar, the Union Minister for State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, told the Rajya Sabha in a written response to a question about the delay in accommodating the Ukraine-returned medical students.

She said, "There are no such provisions in Indian Medical Council Act 1956 & National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges," quoted Business Standard.

About 20,000 Indian Students Returned From Ukraine

Further, Binoy Viswam, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Communist Party of India (CPI), raised questions about the total number of such students. The MoS Pawar replied that as per the details received from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), about 20,000 Indian students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.

She said that the Foreign Medical Students/Graduates are either covered under "Screening Test Regulations, 2002" or "Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021".

She stated in the Upper House that no permission had been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/university, reported NDTV.

Assistance Provided By Government To Students

On the question about the assistance that the government provided to the Ukraine-returned medical students, the MoS Pawar responded that as per information received from MEA, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has communicated with all the concerned Universities in Ukraine to provide transcripts and other documents in a smooth manner to the students.

She said that all details had been provided on the Embassy website to assist students in addressing any related issues.

