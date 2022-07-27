All section
Congo: 2 Indian Peacekeepers Among 15 Killed In Violent Anti-UN Protest

Image Credit: Twitter/ The Great Lakes Eye, Rekha Sharma

The Logical Indian Crew

Congo: 2 Indian Peacekeepers Among 15 Killed In Violent Anti-UN Protest

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  27 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Two BSF personnel who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo were killed in a violent protest. The protesters at the site snatched the weapons from security personnel and fired point-blank at peacekeeping forces.

During a violent protest on Tuesday (July 26), two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were part of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Congo were killed. In demonstration and agitation, as many as 500 people marched toward the UN site and managed to damage the property.

The Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, mentioned that the loss of valiant officers deeply grieved him and demanded that the attack's perpetrators must be punished in a court of law.

MONUSCO

The BSF personnel was part of MONUSCO- the UN's Organisation Stabilisation Mission in DR Congo. According to official reports, over 15 people have been reported to be killed and as many as 50 injured in the demonstration in Congo against the UN mission in the country.

The locals said that agitation against the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo turned violent in Goma, where the protestors were seen setting fire to UN property, reported NDTV. The mission went peacefully on Monday (July 25), but the situation turned violent on Tuesday morning.

The administration deployed Congolese Police and the Congolese army to control the crowd of over 500 people, but they were unsuccessful. Many measures, including the firing of tear gas, were taken to disperse the crowd, but they managed to damage the UN property in agitation.

The Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq, while mentioning the killing of two Indian personnel, said, "This is something that should not have happened. It is an unacceptable action. And we condemn the killing of our colleagues."

"We do express our deepest sympathies to the families and colleagues, and of course, we send our sympathies as well to the Government of India for this," he added. Both the valiant officers were in the rank of head constable and came from Rajasthan.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Anti-UN Protest 
MONUSCO 
UN Peacekeeping Mission In Congo 
Democratic Republic of Congo 

