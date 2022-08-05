All section
Space Science Education! School In Kolkata Set To Launch Its Own Nano Satellite From Campus

Image Credit: CIS India, Pixabay (Representational)

Education
Space Science Education! School In Kolkata Set To Launch Its Own Nano Satellite From Campus

West Bengal,  5 Aug 2022 7:20 AM GMT

To make space science education accessible, the South Point High School in Kolkata will launch its nano-satellite. The effort is to teach students about space science on campus.

The South Point High School in Kolkata is set to launch its own and first-ever nano-satellite to educate the students about space science. The school is part of the MP Birla Group and has named the satellite 'PriyamvadaSat,' in the memory of its former chairperson Priyamvada Birla.

To commemorate the 75 years of Indian Independence, the project is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The school has collaborated with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) to launch the satellite, adding that it will be monitored closely by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Vice-Chairman of the school, Krishna Damani, said that the students of classes 11 and 12 would be part of the project which is likely to take off nine months. After coming up with such an initiative, the school has become the second school in the country to operate a space station on campus.

ITCA's Contribution To Project

The collaboration with the ITCA includes the development, integration, design, testing, qualification, and launching of PriyamvadaSat from the ground to Low Earth Orbit. The entire process of its travel to the space will be visible from the classroom.

Some of the students and teachers from the school will be given intensive training to be involved in the entire project. The Vice-Chairman said, "It will ensure a greater emphasis on science-based education and experience-based learning to foster an innovation culture and give exposure to the future generation of students in the ever-expanding space arena and allied sectors," Economic Times reported.

Damani added that through this initiative, the children would be trained to be part of the designing and fabrication process of the satellite, which ISRO will launch from Sriharikota. Such initiative will bolster the education process with students getting a practical orientation of space science.

Also Read: National Handloom Day: Telangana Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh Insurance To State Weavers From August 7

X