National Handloom Day: Telangana Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh Insurance To State Weavers From August 7

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Good Governance
National Handloom Day: Telangana Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh Insurance To State Weavers From August 7

Telangana,  4 Aug 2022 7:58 AM GMT

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Minister of Industries of Telangana said that the deceased's family would be extended with the support of Rs 5 Lakh. The same will be credited to a family member's account within ten days of the death.

In collaboration with the Life India Corporation (LIC), the Telangana government is set to roll out 'Nethanna Beema' in the state that provides Rs 5 Lakh insurance cover to the weavers. The state government's handlooms and the textile department will act as the nodal agency to implement the scheme at the grass-root level.

Through this scheme, as many as 80,000 weavers working in the state will be benefitted from the insurance cover. The project will be launched on National Handlooms Day, which is observed on August 7.

The Minister of Industries of Telangana said that the deceased's family would be extended with the support of Rs 5 Lakh. The same will be credited to a family member's account within ten days of the death, reported The Indian Express.

In a Tweet, the organisational president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), KTR, said, "Let's start this week/month with a piece of good news. Happy to share that #Telangana Govt will launch a new Life insurance scheme for all #Handloom & #Powerloom weavers on #NationalHandloomDay; August 7. Just like Rythu Bhima, it is first of its kind for Weavers in the country."

Uplifting The Weaver Community

The Karnataka, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh government officials toured the Telangana state and appreciated the initiative. The minister said, "On the lines of the 'Rythu Beema' scheme for farmers, the state government is introducing the 'Nethanna Beema' scheme to provide financial support to the bereaved families of handloom and power loom weavers. It's to uplift the weavers' community in the state."

The government has allocated Rs 50 Cr to implement the scheme, whereas Rs 25 Cr has already been released. In its continuous effort to uplift the weaker section, the Telangana government also allocated Rs 1,200 Cr for the wellbeing of backward communities in 2016-17. In 2022-23, the state has allocated Rs 55.12 Cr as budget to the handloom department, with an additional 400 Cr being added for the weaker sections.

National Handloom Day 
Telangana 
Weavers India 

