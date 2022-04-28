Welcome Move! COVID Orphans To Be Given Priority For Admission Under Revised KVS Guidelines

The centre has recently released a revised admission guideline for the centrally-funded Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), intending to make it more inclusive. Under the new procedure, several discretionary quotas have been scrapped, along with a decision that children of Kashmiri migrants and children who have lost parents due to COVID-19 will be considered for admission over and above the class strength in centre schools.

These children will be admitted to 1,248 KVs across the country under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. At least ten seats per KV will be created for such children, and in each class, around two kids will be admitted under this new quota, reported The New Indian Express.

Discretionary Quotas Revoked

In the revised admission guidelines, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scrapped several discretionary quotas, including the MP quota. Under this quota, the Members of Parliament (MPs) have the power to recommend ten children for admission in a KVS between classes 1 to9.

Initially, an MP was allowed only two recommendations in an academic year, later increasing to five in 2011, and it further increased to six in 2012 and 10 in 2016, reported Mint.

Another Sponsoring agency quota has also been revoked in which each section of class 1 was occupied by the children of sponsoring agencies such as the state government or a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). Even a district magistrate (DM) had powers to recommend 17 kids under this quota.

Quotas That Still Exists

Although many quotas have been repealed under the new guidelines, there are still many that provide an opportunity to all to seek admission at the KVs across the nation.

As per the new guidelines, single girl children will be permitted in class and from class 6 henceforth. The children of serving KVS employees, children of employees of the Ministry of External Affairs and meritorious sports children will have a likely chance of admission.

Each Directorate of education of the Armed forces, including Army, Navy, Airforce and Coast Guards, can recommend six names for admission of children of their defensive personnel.

Also, children of central govt employees who died in harness, children of the recipients of gallantry honour, children of recipients of President's police medical for gallantry and police medal for gallantry, etc., would be given admission to the central schools.

