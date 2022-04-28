All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
For National Unity! 10-Yr-Old Boy Cycles 2,500 KM To Spread Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses Message

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational) 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

For National Unity! 10-Yr-Old Boy Cycles 2,500 KM To Spread Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Message

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

West Bengal,  28 April 2022 6:53 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Arav Bharadwaj is a boy in Class 6 who hails from Delhi and is inspired by Netaji's heroics in the freedom struggle. He started his cycling journey from Moirang and will conclude at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 10-year-old boy named Arav Bharadwaj has embarked on a remarkable journey. Hailing from Delhi, he has decided to cycle 2500 km to spread the message of national unity, inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He began his trip from Manipur's Moirang on April 14.

Both the day and the place hold immense significance in Indian history. Netaji's Indian National Army (INA), also known as 'Azad Hind Fauj', raised the tricolour in the Manipur city after taking it back from the British rule's clutches. Therefore, inspired by Bose's contribution to the freedom struggle, the young Class 6 student took it upon himself to commemorate him in the best way possible.

Heard Netaji's Stories In Childhood

Subhas Chandra Bose's fight inspired Arav Bharadwaj. He used to hear stories about him from his grandfather, further increasing his interest. He tells NDTV, "When I was in Class 2, my grandfather told me stories about our freedom fighters. He gave me many books about the country's freedom struggle. At that time, I got inspired by Netaji and his fight for the country." Further, he added that he wanted to do something to commemorate his bravery on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. This makes it more remarkable as India completes 75 years of independence, which the government has called 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Soon after, Bharadwaj pitched this idea to his family, who wholeheartedly supported him. His father, Atul M Bharadwaj, decided to accompany him during this journey. It commenced from Moirang in Manipur on April 14. Recently, on Tuesday, they reached Alipurduar in West Bengal, and the destination was the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Arav Bharadwaj wants to pay a rich tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose with his endeavour. Spreading the message of national unity, Bharadwaj dreams of joining the Indian Army in the future as he wants to serve the country and fight bravely to safeguard it.

Also Read: What Connects Subhas Chandra Bose With Manipur's Moirang?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose 
Manipur 
Cycling 

Must Reads

Image Of Temple Demolition During BJP Rule In Rajasthan Shared As Recent To Target Ashok Gehlot Government
Does This Video Show Muslims Give Azaan After Loudspeaker Ban In UP? No, Video Viral With False Claim
Settling The Language Debate: Here's How Hindi Is Far Behind From Becoming India's National Language
'Bhagavad Gita Is Supreme; Don't Mix It With The Bible': Karnataka Minister On Bible Controversy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X