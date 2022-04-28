For National Unity! 10-Yr-Old Boy Cycles 2,500 KM To Spread Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Message

A 10-year-old boy named Arav Bharadwaj has embarked on a remarkable journey. Hailing from Delhi, he has decided to cycle 2500 km to spread the message of national unity, inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He began his trip from Manipur's Moirang on April 14.

Both the day and the place hold immense significance in Indian history. Netaji's Indian National Army (INA), also known as 'Azad Hind Fauj', raised the tricolour in the Manipur city after taking it back from the British rule's clutches. Therefore, inspired by Bose's contribution to the freedom struggle, the young Class 6 student took it upon himself to commemorate him in the best way possible.

Heard Netaji's Stories In Childhood

Subhas Chandra Bose's fight inspired Arav Bharadwaj. He used to hear stories about him from his grandfather, further increasing his interest. He tells NDTV, "When I was in Class 2, my grandfather told me stories about our freedom fighters. He gave me many books about the country's freedom struggle. At that time, I got inspired by Netaji and his fight for the country." Further, he added that he wanted to do something to commemorate his bravery on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. This makes it more remarkable as India completes 75 years of independence, which the government has called 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Soon after, Bharadwaj pitched this idea to his family, who wholeheartedly supported him. His father, Atul M Bharadwaj, decided to accompany him during this journey. It commenced from Moirang in Manipur on April 14. Recently, on Tuesday, they reached Alipurduar in West Bengal, and the destination was the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Arav Bharadwaj wants to pay a rich tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose with his endeavour. Spreading the message of national unity, Bharadwaj dreams of joining the Indian Army in the future as he wants to serve the country and fight bravely to safeguard it.

Also Read: What Connects Subhas Chandra Bose With Manipur's Moirang?