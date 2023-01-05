Towards Empowerment! Jharkhand Target To Facilitate Education For 9 Lakh Girls Under Government Scheme

The Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that it would enable the education for over nine lakh girls this year across the state. The CM mentioned that it would be done by providing adolescent girls with financial assistance and other benefits under the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana (SPKSY).

CM Soren made the announcement on the birth anniversary of Savitribhai Phule (January 3), who is remembered as a women's rights activist and the country's first female teacher. She pioneered India's feminist movement, inspiring millions of women across the country.

Know About The Initiative

The SPKSY Scheme under the Jharkhand government was launched on October 12, 2022, along with the Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, and Aapke Dwar schemes with an aim to work toward gender justice and women empowerment. Under this scheme, the government has now started providing financial assistance to female students across the state.

The government also ensures that female students don't drop out of school under adverse circumstances. Apart from the above-mentioned focus areas, the scheme also focuses on preventing and curbing child marriage.

'Step Towards Women Empowerment & Gender'

According to a report by Outlook, the state government said, "The Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana is an effort of the state government to facilitate the education of adolescent girls and a step towards women empowerment and gender justice...Nine lakh adolescent girls of the state shall be covered by this scheme" stated the state government."

The state government's official statement also mentioned that it had initiated another scholarship program in Jharkhand meant for students from the Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Caste (SCs), and minority sections of the society. Under the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme, the state government will help students from minority communities to study abroad.

