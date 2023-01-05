All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Towards Empowerment! Jharkhand Target To Facilitate Education For 9 Lakh Girls Under Government Scheme

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards Empowerment! Jharkhand Target To Facilitate Education For 9 Lakh Girls Under Government Scheme

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Jharkhand,  5 Jan 2023 9:20 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The state government has announced that it would enable education for over nine lakh girls this year in Jharkhand by providing them with financial assistance and other benefits under the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana (SPKSY).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that it would enable the education for over nine lakh girls this year across the state. The CM mentioned that it would be done by providing adolescent girls with financial assistance and other benefits under the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana (SPKSY).

CM Soren made the announcement on the birth anniversary of Savitribhai Phule (January 3), who is remembered as a women's rights activist and the country's first female teacher. She pioneered India's feminist movement, inspiring millions of women across the country.

Know About The Initiative

The SPKSY Scheme under the Jharkhand government was launched on October 12, 2022, along with the Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, and Aapke Dwar schemes with an aim to work toward gender justice and women empowerment. Under this scheme, the government has now started providing financial assistance to female students across the state.

The government also ensures that female students don't drop out of school under adverse circumstances. Apart from the above-mentioned focus areas, the scheme also focuses on preventing and curbing child marriage.

'Step Towards Women Empowerment & Gender'

According to a report by Outlook, the state government said, "The Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana is an effort of the state government to facilitate the education of adolescent girls and a step towards women empowerment and gender justice...Nine lakh adolescent girls of the state shall be covered by this scheme" stated the state government."

The state government's official statement also mentioned that it had initiated another scholarship program in Jharkhand meant for students from the Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Caste (SCs), and minority sections of the society. Under the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme, the state government will help students from minority communities to study abroad.

Also Read: 'Don't Tell My Parents That I've Cancer': Heart-Touching Request Of 6 Yr-Old To Hyderabad Doctor Goes Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
SPKSY Scheme 
Jharkhand 
Education For All 
Hemant Soren 

Must Reads

Retailer Fined Rs 26K For Charging Rs 10 For Carry Bag; Know How You Can File Consumer Complaints
No, UP Govt Didn't Order Shifting Of Weekly Off In Madrasas To Sunday Instead Of Friday
'Married Daughter Remains A Daughter': Karnataka High Court Revokes Biased Defence Welfare Norm
More Than 5.7 Crore Indians Affected By Fungal Diseases, 10% With Deadly Mould Infections: Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X