'Don't Tell My Parents That I've Cancer': Heart-Touching Request Of 6 Yr-Old To Hyderabad Doctor Goes Viral

In a heart-touching incident, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, Dr Sudhir Kumar, met a six-year-old patient in his clinic suffering from cancer who made an unusual request. The neurologist explained the entire story of Manu through a thread of Tweets- how he requested him not to tell his parents that he knew he had cancer.

For Dr Kumar, it was another typical and busy OPD day when a young couple stepped into his chamber. The couple requested the doctor that their child Manu was waiting outside the clinic and that he had cancer. They told the doctor to see their child, advise the required treatment, and not share the diagnosis with him.

After accepting the request, the doctor met Manu, who entered the chamber in a wheelchair. In the Twitter post, the doctor said, "He was referred by his oncologist for management of seizures. He had a smile and appeared confident and smart."

The doctor continued to review his records and medical history, in which he learned that Manu had been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme grade 4 on the left side of the brain, due to which he had paralysis of his right hand and leg.

Brave Boy's Request To Doctor

After completing the check-up, the doctor discussed the treatment with Manu's parents and answered their questions. The visit to the doctor was over when Manu asked his parents to please leave him alone in the chamber as he wanted to talk with the doctor in private.

After his parents stepped outside the room, Manu said, "Dr, I have read all about the disease on iPad, and I am aware that I will live only for six more months, but I haven't shared this with my parents, as they would get upset. They love me a lot, and please don't share with them."

After listening to the words of a six-year-old boy, the doctor was shocked and couldn't speak for a few moments. The doctor assured the boy that he would not tell his parents about the same.

Considering it a sensitive issue, the doctor called his parents and told them everything about the conversation between him and the boy. In the tweet, the doctor mentioned, "I couldn't keep the promise to Manu, as it was important to bring the family on the same page on this sensitive issue. The family needed to enjoy together whatever time was left. More so, as Manu knew about his illness. Whether he understood the gravity, I am unsure."

The Couple Lost Manu A Month Back

The parents of the brave six-year-old boy were in tears after getting to know from the doctor that their son knew about his illness. However, the parents were thankful to the doctor, leaving the chamber with a heavy heart.

After nine months after this incident, when the parents came back to visit the chamber, the doctor recognised them and asked about Manu's health. The parents replied that they had lost Manu a month back. Both of them visited the doctor to thank him for the treatment.

