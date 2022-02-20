Indian Army Leads From Front, Helps Kashmiri Students Pursue Medical Education Dreams With 'Super 50' Initiative

In a bid to help students pursue quality education without any barriers, the Indian Army is preparing them for competitive medical examinations free of cost under the 'Army HPCL Kashmir Super 50' initiative in Jammu and Kashmir's North Kashmir areas. In addition, also provides financial assistance to those who get admissions to top medical colleges by sponsoring their fees.

Major General SS Slaria, GOC, Kilo Force, said that the prevailing situation in North Kashmir is moving back to normalcy as the current parameters are improving, including the decline of terror incidents and an increase in the number of children going to schools.



"The security situation is stable in North Kashmir. It is limping back to normalcy. Once you look at the benchmarks, there are a lot of positives. Terror attacks are decreasing and incidents of 'Hartaals' (shutdowns) are also declining," Major General SS Slaria, GOC, Kilo Force told ANI.



The tourism sector is looking up with better arrivals of the visitors, and more students are now going to schools. The young generation has to choose their heroes well, and if they do so, they will be on the right track," he added.

What Is 'Project Kashmir Super 50'?

'Project Kashmir Super 50' is an initiative to transform the educational status of children from economically weaker sections in the Kashmir region. It was launched on 22 March 2013. It is a joint initiative by the Indian Army, Center for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and PETRONET LNG Limited (PLL).



Speaking about the project, Wahid Farooq, a teacher in the Army-sponsored institute, said that 30 boys and 20 girls are studying in the coaching without paying any fee as part of the Army's initiative.



"We started this project in 2018 and visited every school. Written examinations were also held to shortlist students for the coaching programme. In 2018, a total of 30 students were selected, out of which 25 passed the entrance examination for the medical colleges," Farooq explained.



In 2021, the project was converted from Super 30 to Super 50, after which girls were also included. We have 30 boys and 20 girls studying here, and all the facilities are provided free so that they can pursue their dreams. Once the students get admissions to institutions like AIIMS, the Army will sponsor that fee also," he said.

100% Success Rate For Boys

Anupreeta Shandilya, a teacher in the coaching institute, said that they have been able to achieve a 100 per cent success rate for the male students.



"I have been teaching here since July 2021. When the students come here, we gradually take them through the subjects, beginning with the basics. Surprisingly, they all want to do well regardless of where they come from. We have a 100 per cent success rate for boys and I am sure the girls will also do well shortly," Shandilya said.



Speaking to ANI, Hakima, a student said that admissions in the coaching centre take place after qualifying written entrance examinations and interviews.



"It has been nearly three months since I started studying here. I got to know about this coaching institute after my 12th standard.



Talking about the facilities, Hakima said that the facilities are adequate and the coaching is an excellent opportunity for students who are unable to afford expensive education in big cities.



"I want to become a doctor. The facilities are good here, and the teachers are quite capable," she said.

Face To Face Interactions

Another student said that he benefits from the institute as there is a direct face to face interaction with the teachers.



"There are many facilities here, including accommodation. There are face to face interactions with the faculty members. There is an expense of nearly Rs 2 to 3 lakhs in the cities for medical coaching. The Army is providing all these facilities for free. We are benefitting a lot," he said.



"I am from Rajouri. The facilities are good, and mobile phones are not allowed here, which is a good thing. The teachers here help us clear all our doubts," another student, Mohammad Imran said.



Kashmir Super 50 has been one of the most successful projects undertaken by the Indian Army in the valley. It has directly impacted the lives of many youths in J&K by providing them with the proper guidance and opportunity to make a career for themselves. The project has equally helped the families of these youths in their growth and prosperity.

Also Read: Assam Govt Collaborates With IIT Madras, Launches India's First Night Navigation Mobile App In Rivers