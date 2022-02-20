Assam Govt Collaborates With IIT Madras, Launches India's First Night Navigation Mobile App In Rivers

The Assam government, on Saturday, February 19, launched the country's first night navigation mobile application in rivers for ferries on the Brahmaputra river. According to an official spokesperson, the inaugural night journey of an Inland Water Transport ferry fitted with the system sailed between Guwahati and North Guwahati at 9 pm and completed the return journey in nearly an hour.

The system was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially during the day, the spokesperson said.

The transport department developed the night navigation mobile application in association with the principal scientist of IIT Madras K Raju and will survey the draft of the rivers, NDTV reported.

Aadhar-Based Contactless Services

As part of its efforts, the CM also launched ten Aadhar-based contactless services of the department to make public service delivery efficient and hassle-free, according to an official release.



These services are expected to lower footfalls at district transport offices (DTOs) by nearly four lakh per year, the release said.

Minimising Compliance Burden

Speaking at the programme, Sarma said that the efforts are underway in the state to minimise the compliance burden of the ordinary people in obtaining government services under PM Modi's vision, and the online services are a step in that direction.



By gradually phasing out offline application and service delivery in the transport department, the release stated that DTOs would become free to focus on enforcing rules and regulations.



Applauding the transport department for earning approximately ₹ 800 crore revenue despite the pandemic, the chief minister said it is one of the top performing departments in the last nine months since his government came to power.

E-Ticketing System

Sarma also launched an e-ticketing system for Dhubri and Silchar ferry services during the same programme. Under the ministry of information technology, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Common Service Centres and the transport department for facilitating people at the panchayat level to get the online facilities, the release stated.

A total of 13,568 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in the state will enable people to obtain the department's online services, it added.

The ten services launched by the department on February 19 are six Vahan software-based services relating to vehicles and four Sarathi software-based services relating to driving license. Three online Aadhar-based services were launched by the transport department in 2021 - applying for learner's driving license remotely, renewal of driving license and issue of duplicate driving license.

A total of 4,52,000 people have been able to obtain learner's licenses so far through online mode since the launch of the service.

