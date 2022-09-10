Record 82,000 Student Visas Issued By US To Indians Between May & June This Year- Know More

Indians received a record-breaking 82,000 student visas from the United States in 2022, more than any other nation, according to an official announcement. The US Mission said the 82,000 Indian students who received visas this year make up roughly 20 per cent of all foreign students enrolled in American universities.

More Indians Than Chinese Received Student Visas

As per The Indian Express, Patricia Lacina, the US charge d'affaires, stated on September 6, "We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic. We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year."

Chinese students earned 46,145 F1 visas between January and July 2022, far fewer than Indian scholars, according to data from the US State Department. In order to ensure that as many qualified students as possible arrived at their programs of study on time for the scheduled start dates, the statement also stated that the US Embassy in New Delhi and four consulates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata gave priority to the processing of student visa applications from May to August.

Up till March, 1.3 Lakh students left India

In the academic year 2020–2021, there were 167,582 students from India, according to the Open Doors report. According to V Muraleedharan, the minister of state for external affairs, as of March 20, a total of 1,33,135 Indian students had left the country for higher education overseas.

As per the data from the Bureau of Immigration (BOL), there were 2,59,655 students in 2020 and 4,444,553 students in 2021.

Indian Students' Destinations

For higher education, Indian students most frequently choose the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many nations have reduced the number of student visas since 2020, claiming limits on international travel and other factors.

As the pandemic recedes, many more students wishing to pursue higher education are likely to have their applications accepted this year.

