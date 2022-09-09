All section
Caste discrimination
United Nations Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Worldwide, Includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Image Credit- Wikipedia, The Indian Express

Trending
United Nations Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Worldwide, Includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

India,  9 Sep 2022 7:23 AM GMT

The UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism was held to provide a forum for victims of terrorism to directly share their experiences, challenges, stories of resilience, and contributions in a socially connected setting.

The United Nations (UN) announced on Wednesday (September 7) that the UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism would be held on September 8 and 9 to pay tribute to victims of terrorism worldwide, including the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism was held at the UN Headquarters in New York to provide a forum for victims of terrorism to directly share their experiences, challenges, stories of resilience, and contributions to the larger society in a socially connected setting.

Who All Participated In The Event?

The Global Congress was opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, the co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Spain, and other senior UN and international community representatives.

As per NDTV, India at the United Nations tweeted, "Starting tomorrow @UN The 1st #UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, September 8–9, will be a tribute to victims of terrorism around the world, including the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks."

According to the UN, the Congress will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about good practices implemented by member states and civil society organizations while also ensuring that victims' voices are heard, and their experiences shape the way forward in their own countries and across borders.

Themes Of Global Congress

The Global Congress's schedule was divided into six major themes that highlighted the needs and rights of terrorism victims.

As per The Print, the themes were: Recognition and Remembrance; Situation Analysis: The Changing Nature of Terrorism and Victims; Protecting the Rights of Terrorism Victims; Rehabilitation, Assistance, and Support; Addressing the Rights and Needs of Terrorism Victims with Specific Needs; and Access to Justice for Terrorism Victims.

Last month, UN Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ni Aolain urged governments to take a human rights-based approach to dealing with terrorism victims by expressing the human rights of all victims consistently and constructively.

26/11 Attack 
Mumbai Terror Attack 
Victims of Terrorism 
United Nations 
UN Global Congress 

