IAS Officer Divya Mittal Shares Tips For UPSC Aspirants To Overcome Distractions, Stay Focused

Every Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam (CSE) aspirant knows the importance of staying focused during preparation. In most cases, this is easier said than done. The UPSC CSE also demands a lot of determination and patience from the students. In the past, many aspirants have highlighted that they go through a phase of mental pressure and stress while preparing for the same.

Divya Mittal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has preserved despite the odds. Along with UPSC CSE, she also cracked the entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

With an intent to help the civil service aspirants, the IAS officer took to Twitter and posted a thread of tips that might help students stay focused and overcome distractions during the preparation phase. Here's some information she shared through her official Twitter handle.

I have cleared some of the toughest entrance tests in the country like that for IIT, IIM, IAS. It is not that I was not distracted during studies, but I overcame those distractions.



Small tips on how to overcome distractions and get great focus



A thread🧵 — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) October 29, 2022

Reduce Mobile Usage & Modify Study Session

In her post, IAS Mittal directly mentioned that students must reduce the usage of mobile phones during preparation. To do so, one can measure the time spent on a mobile phone (to analyse usage) and keep the phone away while studying. She also suggested an application that blocks the internet for six hours daily.

The IAS officer also mentioned that studying in the early hours has several benefits and increases learning efficiency. She added that there are fewer distractions in the morning, which can add to productivity.

She also believes that short study sessions of 90 to 120 minutes with breaks of 15 minutes in between every session are essential. It improves the learning capacity and reduces the stress burden on students.

Improve Focus & Exercise Daily

IAS Mittal suggests that students must focus on a single object, which can be anything, for some time every day. She also advises students to listen to Binaural beats available on video-streaming platforms, which is a sound vibration of 40 Hz, which might help increase focus and concentration.

The IAS officer also emphasised the importance of nutritional meals and regular exercise. She said, "Exercise preferably outside, at least a 20 mins walk. Get close to nature - go to a park and walk/sit. Also, get some sunlight even if for 5-10 mins."

These are strategies that she practised on her own to succeed. Sharing the pro tips with the students, she hopes it might help the aspirants overcome challenges during their preparation.

