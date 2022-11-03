Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: Meet This Young Man Who Saved More Than 60 Lives

The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, which occurred on October 30, has shocked the entire country. As many as 135 people lost their lives in the tragic incident -- primarily women and children.

On the evening of the fatal incident, several families, groups of friends, and individuals visited the spot to enjoy the unique features of the bridge and the view from it. Reportedly, the cable bridge reopened on October 26 after undergoing maintenance work for eight months and had a prescribed capacity of around 150-200 people. Yet, more than 650 tickets were sold on the same day, reported The New Indian Express.

The story of bridge collapse survivors is nerve-wracking as they had a horrific experience. One such survivor is Naim Shaikh, who knew how to swim. Despite being hurt, the heroic action of this youth saved more than 50 lives.

Know About Naim's Heroic Action

Naim, along with five of his friends, was at the bridge when it collapsed. While four of his friends survived, one lost his life in the incident.

After they all were grounded, safe, and sound, they saw several people drowning in the Machchhu river, screaming for help. He, along with his friends, who all were swimmers, took the responsibility to bring back the people safely to land. They rescued nearly 50-60 people.

Naim, who is currently admitted to a Civil hospital in Morbi, mentioned that the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, National Disaster Response Force, and local administration then took charge of the rescue operation.

Unsung Heros Of Morbi Bridge Collapse

Taufiq and Hussain Mehboob Pathan are two other good samaritans who risked their lives to save others. Taufiq, who stepped in and saved the lives of over 30 children, mentions that the horrific incident has drenched his heart.

Another young man, Hussain Mehboob Pathan, has also saved the lives of 50 people through his selfless service. The people are now lauding these life saviours for their efforts to save as many lives as possible.

This is Hussain Mehboob Pathan: the man who saved more than 50 lives at the Morbi Bridge collapse site. A Muslim who is looked at with hatred in that state saved lives...Utter irony!https://t.co/l740Yq62j2 pic.twitter.com/onRGb5HObq — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) November 1, 2022

According to reports, nine people have been arrested in relation to the tragic incident, of which two are ticket booking clerks and two managers. The government also kept statewide mourning on November 2 and held high-level meetings to push an intensive investigation.

