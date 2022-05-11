Defying All Odds! Hyderabad Conjoined Twins Take Class 12 Exams, Refuse Any Special Privilege

Conjoined twins from Hyderabad, Veena and Vani, were abandoned at birth and were raised in a hospital. They have defied the odds and are now taking their class 12 examinations.

The Telangana's Board of Intermediate Examination has provided the sisters with arrangements; however, they have refused any special privileges and want to excel through their own merit and hard work. The twins have denied availing of the extra time advantage.

Finished Exam Before Time

Aruna has been posted on the invigilation duty for the twin's examination centre. She said that the sisters completed their exam five minutes before the time. When asked how they could manage to write and finish their exam on time, Vani replied, "We write very fast," reported NDTV.

Future Aspiration

Vani and Veena aspire to become chartered accountants (CA) and plan to join a foundation course after the intermediate examinations. Vani said, "Our ambition is to become chartered accountants. So after the 12th, will join a foundation course to become chartered accountants," quoted the publication.

When asked whether they help each other during the exams, Vani responded that they are very competitive. She said, "We are competitive and don't talk to each other during exams," noted the publication.

Despite facing so many challenges, the sisters are cheerful and optimistic about their future.

Early Life

The twins were born on October 15, 2003, in the Warangal district of Telangana. The sisters were abandoned at birth by their parents, citing poverty and trouble making ends meet. The parents were recently asked to take the girls home, but they declined, saying they are labourers surviving on daily wages and had no means of taking care of them.

Also Read: With Several Other Records, 6-Yr-Old Indian American Girl Becomes Youngest World Expo Speaker