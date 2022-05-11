With Several Other Records, 6-Yr-Old Indian American Girl Becomes Youngest World Expo Speaker

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  11 May 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Kiara Kaur, who is still in Class 1, gave a speech titled "Small Changes, Big Difference" at the recent World Expo 22 in Dubai. Meanwhile, her address concentrated more on women's empowerment during Mexico's International Women's Week celebrations.

The World Book of Records, London, United Kingdom, has acknowledged a six-year-old Indian American girl Kiara Kaur as the youngest keynote speaker to address any World Expo.

The class 1 girl gave a speech titled "Small Changes, Big Difference" at the recent World Expo 22 in Dubai. Meanwhile, her address concentrated more on women's empowerment during the International Women's Week celebrations in Mexico.

Sharing her experience of addressing the audience at such a great event, she said it was exciting and helped by her grandmother. Kaur told NDTV, "It was exciting to speak to an audience at this great event. I prepared my speech by speaking to my grandmother, Commander Dr Rita Bhatra, who had served the Border Security Force for 40 years."

On asking what she emphasised in her address, she said, "Women empowerment lies in equal opportunity for young girls in education, rights, health, decision making, wages and professional opportunities."

Other Records

Last year, in 2021, the little girl had set a record of being the youngest TEDx speaker. She gave a speech titled "Unboxing Curiosity" and shared her journey of reading.

And two years back, when Kaur was just four-years-old and a student in nursery school, she had a record of reading 36 books in an hour and forty-five minutes. Two organisations, the Asia Book of Records and the World Book of Records, London, had endorsed this as a record.

Aspiration And Family

Spilling beans about her dreams, Kaur said that she wants to be the President so she can govern and support the impoverished.

Kaur's parents are doctors and are settled in Dubai and said that the child was not compelled to set records. Her mother, Dr Little Mahendra, said, "We feel happy and great about our child's achievement. All credit go to my parents, her inspiration."

Also Read: Haryana Govt To Provide Monthly Pension Of Rs 2,500 To Cancer, Thalassaemia, Haemophilia Patients

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
