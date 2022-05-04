All section
On Account Of Pandemic, Gujarat Govt To Mass Promote Students Of Class 1-8 Regardless Of Marks

Education
On Account Of Pandemic, Gujarat Govt To Mass Promote Students Of Class 1-8 Regardless Of Marks

Gujarat,  4 May 2022

The government notice added that as the second annual exam has been completed in the offline mode as per the routine in schools, the result would not affect the promotion of the students.

Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani announced the state government's decision that the students in classes 1 to 8 would be promoted to the next class, regardless of their marks, due to the problematic learning situation caused by the pandemic and the online schooling structure.

He informed about the mass promotion via Twitter on Monday night. He wrote in Gujarati, "Important decision of the state education department to give mass promotion to students of Class 1 to 8 regardless of their marks, due to the pandemic."

Despite conducting exams in the offline mode this year, the decision to promote students regardless of the marks or percentage comes in the interest of the majority of the students.

Second Year In A Row

This marks the second consecutive year that the Gujarat government has taken the measure to mass promote its students owing to the same reason, reported the Times of India.

The notice added that as the second annual exam has been completed in the offline mode as per the routine in schools, the result would not affect the promotion of the students. A previous notice issued by the government had stated that promotions would be based on the results of the annual examinations. Still, that decision has been postponed for now due to the stress, trauma, and lower concentration levels caused by the pandemic.

Increasing Covid Cases In Gujarat

The total number of Covid infections in Gujarat has crossed 12.2 lakhs, with 113 active cases across the state. The number of patients who recovered increased by 10, leaving the state with a total of 12,13,284 recoveries. This can be owed to the high number of vaccination doses administered in Gujarat, which have crossed 10.78 crores

Over 96,000 were administered on Saturday, April 30, scoring to a press release by the government. A local official added that the neighbouring Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are still coronavirus-free.

Also Read: 'Every Child In India Will Be Free, Safe, And Educated By 2047': Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

