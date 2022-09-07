Exams, Results Significant Cause Of Anxiety Among School-Going Students: NCERT Survey

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) surveyed school students' mental health and well-being and found that studies, examinations and results are significant causes of anxiety among students. The survey report noted that more than 33 per cent of them often comply with peer pressure.

The report on Tuesday (September 6) revealed that at least 73 per cent of students are satisfied with their school life, while more than 45 per cent are unsatisfied with their body image.

Findings Of The Report

The survey found that 81 per cent of participants attribute studies, exams and results as significant causes of anxiety.

As many as 43 per cent of the total participants admitted to being able to adapt to changes swiftly. The responses of students in the middle stage (46 per cent) were more than those of the second stage (41 per cent).

As per the survey, a total of 51 per cent of students encounter difficulty in learning online, while 28 per cent of them are hesitant to ask questions.

In addition, the report noted that "yoga and meditation, attempts to shift the way they think and writing journals were reported as frequently adopted strategies by students for coping with stress," quoted NDTV.

NCERT Surveyed Over 3.79 Lakh Students

The Manodarpan Cell of the NCERT conducted the survey on more than 3.79 lakh students from 36 states and union territories (UT) between January to March 2022.

NCERT's purpose of the survey was to help understand the perceptions of the school-going students on aspects of their mental health and well-being. It accumulated information from students across gender and grades; middle level (6 to 8) and secondary stage (9 to 12).

Participants Were Kept Anonymous

During the survey, the anonymity of the participants was ensured by keeping the name column optional, further allowing students the comfort, privacy and independence to respond.

In the survey report, NCERT stated, "Decline in satisfaction with personal and school life is seen as students shift from middle to secondary stage. The secondary stage is marked by challenges of an identity crisis, increased sensitivity towards relationships, peer pressure, fear of board examination, anxiety and uncertainty experienced by students for their future admissions, career etc."

