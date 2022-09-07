E-Charging Facilities Mandatory For New Buildings In Pune, 20% Parking Space Reserved For Electric Vehicles

In a bid to get approval for building plans and completion certifications, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reportedly mandated the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at new structures in the city. The PMC building permission department began carrying out the instructions in the circular sent by the municipal commissioner last week.

The municipal authority has created different guidelines for both residential and commercial establishments, reported The Indian Express.

E-Charging Stations In Buildings' Parking Lots

According to the guidelines, buildings with more than 20 cars parking must provide e-charging stations in their parking lots. EV charging stations should be at least 20 per cent of the total parking spaces. In educational and commercial facilities, the provision for such stations would apply to 25 per cent of all parking spaces.



A top PMC official stated that 10 per cent of all parked vehicles would need access to an electric vehicle charging station, which would need to be built into new and ongoing development projects.

Encouraging E-Vehicles In Pune

According to civic leaders, more electric vehicles in the city will be encouraged. E-vehicles would expand if they could charge in housing societies and public areas. Presently, a large number of people prefer to buy electric cars.

Pune claimed that over 8,500 e-vehicles had been registered as of first half year 2021, and the number increased to 6,205 by the end of 2021.

To encourage the installation of EV charging stations and reserving parking spaces for EVs in public and off-road parking lots throughout the city, PMC developed a separate EV policy in June of this year, which the civic body made mandatory in all new residential buildings as of July 1.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) has already started the procedure for new residential housing societies to include a separate metre for EV chargers to take advantage of the reduced tariff. These adjustments have been made following the EV policy that the state government introduced to hasten the widespread use of electric vehicles throughout the state.

