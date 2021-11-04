Over 30,000 Children Out Of School In Karnataka, Finds Govt Survey

Recently, a survey by the Karnataka Government revealed that 34,411 children, aged between six and 16 years, are out of school. Significantly, most of these children fall under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area. The report has been collated by Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK), formerly known as Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, under the Department of Public Instruction umbrella. The officials conducted a door-to-door survey to identify the children who are not enrolled in schools. Financial crisis, health and family-related problems were the primary reasons behind children dropping out of school.

67.5% Of Children To Provide Better Income For Their Families

Under the BBMP limits, 67.5 per cent of the total 6,608 children who dropped out between the age of 14 and 16 years had to take up jobs as an alternate means of income for their families. The Indian Express quoted a senior official for SSK saying that officials will use the data that has been collected over the last few months at taluk and block levels to identify and meet parents of out-of-school children. They have been given the charge of ascertaining the reason why children are not being sent to schools, based on which they will be helped to take measures to ensure schooling to all.

13,111 Children Never Enrolled For Education

The official also clarified that the collated data also included those children who had never enrolled in schools, which accounted for 38 per cent of the total. More than 13,000 children had never enrolled for education before the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the health emergency, 21,300 children had to let go of their academics. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Dharwad were among other districts that reported maximum dropouts. On the other hand, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada reported the least dropouts.

Another survey by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj stated that 1.59 lakh children in rural Karnataka aged between 3 and 18 years did not go to school. The Karnataka High Court had initiated both surveys to zero down the reasons behind children missing out on formal education.





