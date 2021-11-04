All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 30,000 Children Out Of School In Karnataka, Finds Govt Survey

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 30,000 Children Out Of School In Karnataka, Finds Govt Survey

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  4 Nov 2021 7:07 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Recently, a survey revealed that 34,411 children, aged between six and 16 years, are out of school in the state. Significantly, most of these children fall under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Recently, a survey by the Karnataka Government revealed that 34,411 children, aged between six and 16 years, are out of school. Significantly, most of these children fall under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area. The report has been collated by Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK), formerly known as Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, under the Department of Public Instruction umbrella. The officials conducted a door-to-door survey to identify the children who are not enrolled in schools. Financial crisis, health and family-related problems were the primary reasons behind children dropping out of school.

67.5% Of Children To Provide Better Income For Their Families

Under the BBMP limits, 67.5 per cent of the total 6,608 children who dropped out between the age of 14 and 16 years had to take up jobs as an alternate means of income for their families. The Indian Express quoted a senior official for SSK saying that officials will use the data that has been collected over the last few months at taluk and block levels to identify and meet parents of out-of-school children. They have been given the charge of ascertaining the reason why children are not being sent to schools, based on which they will be helped to take measures to ensure schooling to all.

13,111 Children Never Enrolled For Education

The official also clarified that the collated data also included those children who had never enrolled in schools, which accounted for 38 per cent of the total. More than 13,000 children had never enrolled for education before the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the health emergency, 21,300 children had to let go of their academics. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Dharwad were among other districts that reported maximum dropouts. On the other hand, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada reported the least dropouts.

Another survey by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj stated that 1.59 lakh children in rural Karnataka aged between 3 and 18 years did not go to school. The Karnataka High Court had initiated both surveys to zero down the reasons behind children missing out on formal education.


Also Read: Live-In Relationships Will Not Confer Any Right To Raise Matrimonial Disputes: High Court

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Drop out rates 
School education 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X