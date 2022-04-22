No Coding Background, No Problem: Game-Changing Startup Still Empowers You To Learn AI

Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digital India paved the way for massive technological development in the country. With more than 52 per cent, Artificial Intelligence formed the largest market share in the AI software category. Moreover, machine learning applications attracted the highest number of investments amongst the several AI technologies shaping up in India. In the five years starting from 2018 to 2023, India is expected to vastly expand its AI base at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.49 per cent. The growing affinity towards AI-based technology can be credited to especially Machine Learning applications across business functions like finance, accounting, general management, IT, operations, and administration.

EdTech Space Is Hotspot For Investor Interest

The AI market is expected to cross the milestone valuation of US$ 3.68 Billion by 2023, which has grown by 47 per cent since 2018. The Indian government is matching its step in bringing innovation to the education sector by launching the much advanced and sought-after National Education Policy 2020. DcodeAI is an India-based edtech startup that identified the need and found a do-it-yourself (DIY) learning platform, which includes Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), Data Science for children aged between 12 and 18 years.

The startup is on the mission of equipping the next generation of learners with relevant AI skills without requiring them to have a coding background. DcodeAI envisions democratizing AI learning among primary and secondary level students across over 10,000 schools currently part of its network. The intuitive, easy and personalized learning with minimal or no code is the company's most vital point, which would enable learners without any coding background to learn AI.

Therefore, the growing demand for AI requires a well-skilled workforce. Business ideas like DcodeAI think ahead of time and create a solution before the problem arises in the first place. The EdTech space is one of the hotspots of investor interest across the world, including in India. Unicorns like BYJUs and Unacademy have shot up at the onset of the pandemic since education became digital overnight.

What Does The Startup Envision?

The new set of DIY learning programs is meant for students who can understand the concept of AI and hone their skills in data manipulation, data visualization, statistics, machine learning, deep learning and more. These learning programs are suitable for students who want to learn about developing Chatbots, Image Recognition Models, Voice Recognition-based Bots and Home Automation Systems.

Kartik Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of DcodeAI, said, "We aim to democratize AI learning and make it accessible to students, empowering them with market-ready skills. AI is still a complex subject for many in our country, while the world is rapidly embracing AI-enabled solutions in all areas of life". Further, he also added, "Rapid digitization is opening immense possibilities in the EdTech space. The pandemic has disrupted the education system badly, making students switch to online learning".

