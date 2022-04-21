PM Modi Paves Way For Medical Tourism, Announces AYUSH Visas For Foreigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre is all set to introduce a special category of AYUSH visas for foreigners seeking to avail of traditional medicine in India. He made the big announcement at the inaugural session of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Despite the deliberating impact of the health emergency, India's medical tourism industry accounted for an estimated USD 5 Billion. Providing AYUSH visas to foreigners would greatly encourage medical tourism in the country.

Digital Platform To Connect Medicinal Farmers To Manufacturers

The PM also added that the Centre had several initiatives lined up to promote the AYUSH sector in the coming times, including the setting up a digital platform to connect medicinal plant farmers with the manufacturers of Ayush products, The Indian Express reported. He highlighted initiatives planned by the government for the near future to encourage this sector, including aiding farmers, enabling startups, and incentivising medical tourism.

PM Modi added that investments were the key to taking any sector forward. He stated that the idea of expanding the AYUSH sector came during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was widespread panic across the world.

Further, he also highlighted the scope of a sustainable digital marketplace while mentioning that the Himalayas were known for their herbal plants. Moreover, the Modi-led government is taking significant steps to encourage the production of herbal and medicinal plants.



Developing Ayushmark For Credibility

The government is also developing an 'Ayushmark', which would further add to the quality and the credibility of medicine in India. While speaking about the same, the PM said, "In the past few years, we have signed more than 50 MoUs. For Ayush, a huge export market will open up across more than 150 countries…India is an attractive medical tourism destination".

