Madhya Pradesh: Indore Cop Turns Teacher For Underprivileged Boy Aspiring To Join Police Force

In an inspiring incident, an underprivileged boy who aspired to become a cop and join the police force in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was given lessons by a Station House Officer (SHO) from Palasia, a suburb in Indore. 12-year-old Raj, who wanted to be a police officer, could not otherwise afford classes.

Every evening, after the long hours of his duty ends, Vinod Dikshit spends an hour or two teaching lessons of English and Maths to his young student since the past two months.

Dikshit's classes are not conducted inside regular classrooms with four walls and powered lights. His vehicle's bonnet turns into the study table for an open-air classroom under the street lights on the roadside or in front of an ATM.

Indore: Vinod Dikshit, SHO Palasia teaches a young boy Raj, after completing his official duties every day. Vinod says,"I met this boy one day during patrolling.He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So,I started teaching him English&Maths." #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/pkn7L9Pqex — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

"I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths," Hindustan Times quoted Dikshit as saying.



"We were on an anti-goons drive in the infamous Bari Gwaltoli locality, when the 12-year-old boy came to me and told that he wanted to become a cop and asked will I help him achieve his Khakhi dream," he added.

The boy belongs to a very poor family which has been severely hit due to the coronavirus crisis. Reportedly, his father had a tiffin centre which helped him run the family. However, it has remained shut for the last four months and his father has to work as a daily wage worker now.

"I often saw Dixit uncle with police in action against goons in our locality and wanted to become a similar cop one day. I hope that uncle's free of cost classes will help me achieve my dream certainly," said Raj.

