Kolkata: Ambulance Driver Demands Rs 9,200 From COVID Patients For 6-KM Journey To Hospital

In a shocking incident, an ambulance driver allegedly forced two boys who were coronavirus positive and their mother to get down the vehicle after they were unable to pay an unreasonable amount demanded by him for a six kilometres journey between two hospitals in Kolkata.

Reports, however, suggest that the ambulance driver settled for Rs 2,000 after the doctors intervened.

"The ambulance driver demanded Rs 9,200 to take my sons to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) which is only six kilometres away from this hospital. I told him that I will not be able to pay him and kept on pleading with him. But he did not pay any heed," said the father, reported India Today.

The two minor brothers, a nine-month-old and the other nine-and-half years, had contracted COVID-19 and were undergoing treatment at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) on Friday, June 24.

The boys' father was trying to hire an ambulance to shift them to a state-run hospital for further treatment.

"Instead, he removed the oxygen support from my younger son and forced them and their mother out of the ambulance," stated the father who is a resident of Hooghly district.

Thanking the doctors at ICH, he later said that it was because of them that his children could be taken to the state-run facility for better treatment.

