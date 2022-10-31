All section
MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lays Foundation For 69 CM Rise School Equipped With Modern-Age Facilities

Image Credit: Twitter/ BJP Indore

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lays Foundation For 69 'CM Rise School' Equipped With Modern-Age Facilities

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  31 Oct 2022 9:01 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has started 69 'CM Rise Schools' in the state as part of the scheme's first phase. The schools are made at par with luxury private educational institutions.

As part of the 'CM Rise Yojana,' the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has laid the foundation stone for 69 new 'CM Rise Schools' in Indore. The state government has planned to spend around ₹ 2,519 crores.

According to officials, this project is the scheme's first phase, which is estimated to be completed by 2024. As many as 9,095 'CM Rise Schools' are planned to open across the state in a different phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MP government has already made 274 such schools operational from the 2022-23 academic year.

'CM Rise School' With Modern-Age Facilities

The 'CM Rise School' is the dream project of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. According to reports, the schools are being built at par with luxury private educational institutions. The school will invite students from KG to class 12.

The state education department has planned to open 'CM Rise School' every 10 to 15 kilometres. As many as 360 schools will become operational by 2024, and the entire project is expected to be completed by 2031.

The government claims that the 'CM Rise Schools' would be better than any private educational institutions in the state. It will be equipped with modern technology, smart classes, good teaching staff, a laboratory, a library, and playgrounds to impart quality education, reported Times Now.

Apart from modern-age facilities, the schools would also conduct several co-curricular activities and skill programmes following the National Education Policy 2020. It will help students excel in theoretical knowledge and co-curricular activities such as sports and cultural and literary programmes.

While laying the foundation stone, the CM appealed to the teachers to leave no stone unturned in educating students and shaping their future. He also requested the parents of children to create a friendly atmosphere at home as it adds to a child's growth.

Also Read: National Unity Day: Looking Back At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Role In Unification Of India

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
