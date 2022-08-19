Education For All! Chhattisgarh Govt To Set Up English Medium Colleges In Each District

In a recent move toward bolstering the education sector, the Chhattisgarh government has announced to set up English medium colleges in every state district. The initiative has been taken for the native students to pursue higher education without resistance.

According to officials, the initiative to set up district colleges will help reduce the financial burden of parents who earlier had to send their children outside the station to pursue higher studies.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also instructed the chief secretary of Chhattisgarh to submit the action plan for adequately implementing the project in the next ten days.

इसलिए अब हमने निर्णय लिया है कि शानदार सरकारी स्कूल की तरह ही अब सरकारी कॉलेज भी खोलेंगे।



ये सरकारी इंग्लिश मीडियम महाविद्यालय होंगे। जहां शानदार हायर एजुकेशन(उच्च शिक्षा) मिलेगी।



पहले 10 प्रमुख नगर में इसकी शुरुआत होगी।



फिर अगले 3 साल में हम हर ज़िला मुख्यालय में खोलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/lJvvVCDdzS — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 18, 2022

The CM wrote to Chief Secretary in a note, "The institutes, to be named Swami Atmanand English Medium Model Colleges, will be set up in all the district headquarters over the next three years. After witnessing a good response to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools started by the state government, the decision has been taken," reported Times Now.

Government Colleges After Schools

According to government officials, ten English medium colleges will be opened in major cities of the state from the next academic session, 2023-24. Over the next three years, the same colleges will be replicated in all state districts.

There are currently no English medium government colleges in the state, and students have to move out of their native places to cities or other states to pursue their higher studies. This initiative will allow them to pursue their studies without going anywhere after completing class 12 education.

Earlier in 2020, the Swami Atmanand English Medium School chain was also established by the Chhattisgarh government across the state. Under this initiative, several English medium government schools were set up and monitored by the Department of School Education.

