All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Education For All! Chhattisgarh Govt To Set Up English Medium Colleges In Each District

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Education For All! Chhattisgarh Govt To Set Up English Medium Colleges In Each District

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Chhattisgarh,  19 Aug 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to set up English medium colleges in all districts across the state in the next three years. The effort is to make higher education available for all native students in the state.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a recent move toward bolstering the education sector, the Chhattisgarh government has announced to set up English medium colleges in every state district. The initiative has been taken for the native students to pursue higher education without resistance.

According to officials, the initiative to set up district colleges will help reduce the financial burden of parents who earlier had to send their children outside the station to pursue higher studies.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also instructed the chief secretary of Chhattisgarh to submit the action plan for adequately implementing the project in the next ten days.

The CM wrote to Chief Secretary in a note, "The institutes, to be named Swami Atmanand English Medium Model Colleges, will be set up in all the district headquarters over the next three years. After witnessing a good response to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools started by the state government, the decision has been taken," reported Times Now.

Government Colleges After Schools

According to government officials, ten English medium colleges will be opened in major cities of the state from the next academic session, 2023-24. Over the next three years, the same colleges will be replicated in all state districts.

There are currently no English medium government colleges in the state, and students have to move out of their native places to cities or other states to pursue their higher studies. This initiative will allow them to pursue their studies without going anywhere after completing class 12 education.

Earlier in 2020, the Swami Atmanand English Medium School chain was also established by the Chhattisgarh government across the state. Under this initiative, several English medium government schools were set up and monitored by the Department of School Education.

Also Read: Towards Inclusivity! Chhattisgarh Police Inducts 9 Transgenders In 'Bastar Fighters' Force To Fight Naxals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Chhattisgarh Government 
Chhattisgarh College 
Bhupesh Baghel 

Must Reads

Bilkis Bano Case: Over 6,000 Signatories Urge Supreme Court To Revoke Remission Of Rape, Murder Convicts
Are Women Really Independent To Make Their Financial Decisions?
After Victim Shaming In Previous Ruling, Kerala Judge Grants Bail To Accused In Sexual Harassment Case
A Small Step For A Mother's Group, A Giant Leap Towards The Right Start
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X