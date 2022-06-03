All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Central Govt To Set Up PM Shri Schools To Prepare Students For Future: Education Minister

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia and Unsplash (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Central Govt To Set Up 'PM Shri Schools' To Prepare Students For Future: Education Minister

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  3 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged Indian states and the education ecosystem to share their feedback to make a futuristic benchmark standard in the form of PM Shri Schools.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 2, announced that the Central government is in the process of setting up model schools that will be called 'PM Shri Schools'. "PM Shri Schools will be the laboratory of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

They will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future," Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times in Gandhinagar on day two of the National School Education Ministers' Conference.

Futuristic Benchmark For Education

The education minister urged Indian states and the education ecosystem to share their feedback to make a futuristic benchmark standard in the form of PM Shri Schools.

Out of the key figures who were present at the conference were Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, union minister of state for education and skill development, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, education ministers of several states, senior officials from the education ministry, chairperson of the steering committee for developing a new National Curriculum Framework K Kasturirangan and state governments.

"The next 25 years are crucial to establishing India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare...We are a civilisation which believes in Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam and we must realise that we have not only responsibilities to our nation but also that of the world," he stated.

Structure Of PM Shri Schools

The minister spoke in detail about the 5+3+3+4 approach of NEP covering pre-school to secondary, stress on ECCE, adult education and teacher training, prioritising learning in the mother tongue and integration of skill development with school education, which are measures for training global citizens of the 21st century.

Furthermore, Pradhan also highlighted that knowledge sharing and experience from all state Education Ministers in structured and outcome-based conferences at the conference would lead one step more towards elevating the learning landscape, which is in line with the NEP 2020. The education minister further expressed the belief that the deliberations at this conference will go a long way in bolstering the education system across India.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Invited By Singapore Govt To Present 'Delhi Model' At World Cities Summit 2022

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Education Minister 
Dharmendra Pradhan 
Education 

Must Reads

This Temple In Rajasthan Converted Into Mosque By Mughals? No, This Is Jain Temple!
COVID Impact: Trillions At Stake In India As 90% Women Disappear From Workforce
'Why Look For Shivling In Every Mosque,' Asks RSS Chief Amid Ongoing Gyanvapi Row
These Images Do Not Show Gandhi With British Army, Nor Was He Employed As A Soldier
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X