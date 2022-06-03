Central Govt To Set Up 'PM Shri Schools' To Prepare Students For Future: Education Minister

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 2, announced that the Central government is in the process of setting up model schools that will be called 'PM Shri Schools'. "PM Shri Schools will be the laboratory of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

They will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future," Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times in Gandhinagar on day two of the National School Education Ministers' Conference.

Futuristic Benchmark For Education

The education minister urged Indian states and the education ecosystem to share their feedback to make a futuristic benchmark standard in the form of PM Shri Schools.

Out of the key figures who were present at the conference were Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, union minister of state for education and skill development, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, education ministers of several states, senior officials from the education ministry, chairperson of the steering committee for developing a new National Curriculum Framework K Kasturirangan and state governments.

"The next 25 years are crucial to establishing India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare...We are a civilisation which believes in Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam and we must realise that we have not only responsibilities to our nation but also that of the world," he stated.

Structure Of PM Shri Schools

The minister spoke in detail about the 5+3+3+4 approach of NEP covering pre-school to secondary, stress on ECCE, adult education and teacher training, prioritising learning in the mother tongue and integration of skill development with school education, which are measures for training global citizens of the 21st century.

Furthermore, Pradhan also highlighted that knowledge sharing and experience from all state Education Ministers in structured and outcome-based conferences at the conference would lead one step more towards elevating the learning landscape, which is in line with the NEP 2020. The education minister further expressed the belief that the deliberations at this conference will go a long way in bolstering the education system across India.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Invited By Singapore Govt To Present 'Delhi Model' At World Cities Summit 2022