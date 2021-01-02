CBSE Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 To Commence From May 4, Practicals From March 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exams for class 10 and 12 students starting from May 4, 2021, the Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', announced on Thursday, December 31.

As per the notice issued by the board, the practical or project assessments for the students of classes 10 and 12 will begin on March 1 and will go on till the last date of the theory examinations of the respective classes. The theory examinations will end on June 10 and the results are likely to be published by July 15.

Unlike every year, where practical exams are conducted in the month of January and the written exams in March, this year due to the ongoing pandemic, CBSE decided to postpone its exams to the month of May.

"The board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The results will be declared by July 15," said Pokhriyal, reported The News Minute.

Several schools have also started conducting pre-board exams online so as to keep the students prepared. The CBSE announced earlier this month that the board exams will be conducted in offline mode.

A few states in the country partially reopened the schools from October 15, 2020.



The schedule for other boards of studies will be announced soon by the respective states. The final time-table for the examinations is yet to be released by the CBSE board.

