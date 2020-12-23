CBSE Board Exams Not To Be Held In February; JEE Main To Be Held Four Times

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations will not be held in February 2021, as announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday. After conducting the live interaction session with the teachers, Pokhriyal concluded that the final dates of the examinations will be announced soon.

It was also inferred that the government is keen on conducting offline exams for students amidst the ongoing pandemic. "I received a lot of requests from various students and teachers to postpone CBSE Board exams for Class X and XII. Keeping the pandemic in mind and after various consultations, we have decided that Board exams will not be held in February," said Ramesh Pokhriyal as per the report of NewsBytes.

In March this year, the board examinations had to be postponed due to the onset of the pandemic. Later on, the exams were cancelled and an alternative assessment scheme was developed to grade the students. Also, examinations like the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were also postponed twice this year.

The CBSE board had to also eliminate the idea of conducting 'online' board examinations because such exams can't be conducted in rural areas. The board also decided that alternative methods will be found out if students cannot sit for the practical examinations as well.

Also, the Union Education Minister announced significant changes in the pattern of the JEE Main exam. He mentioned that the JEE Main exam would be conducted four times next year so as to give an equal chance to those students who may have contracted the virus at some point or the other.

