Canada To Tackle Labour Shortage By Lifting 20-Hour-Per-Week Cap On Student Working Hours

Image Credits: Unsplash and Twitter

Education
Canada To Tackle Labour Shortage By Lifting 20-Hour-Per-Week Cap On Student Working Hours

Others/World,  8 Oct 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Foreign students with an authorization to work off-campus in Canada, will be temporarily permitted to work without the 20 hours per week cap to tackle the labour shortage faced by several establishments.

The student working culture in Canada was earlier set at a maximum of 20 hours per week for off-campus work as well as full-time during scheduled breaks. Foreign students who are eligible to work on campus were not subject to a cap on hours for the on-campus work they conduct.

However, with Canada facing an unexpected labour shortage, the Canadian government announced that they would be temporarily lifting off-campus student working hours to engage more people in the workforce. Posting about the same on their official Twitter page, the announcement brought in mixed reactions from international students.

More International Students Contributing To The Workforce

The announcement that came about on October 7 read, "starting November 15 2022, until December 31 2023, if you're an international student and have a study permit with off-campus work authorization, there will no longer be any limit on the hours you can work."

The temporary lifting of the 20-hour-per-week cap on the working hours of international students came in view of the labour shortage that the country is currently facing. Acknowledging that several employers are facing "unprecedented challenges in finding and retaining the workers", the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) chose to lift the restrictions and permit more working hours during in-class sessions.

The study permit holders are still expected to balance their study and work commitments, and those who will be found to have stopped studying or reduced course loads with part-time education would not be considered eligible for work off-campus.

Looking Into Study Permit Extensions

As per an article by the Indian Express, currently, there are over five lakh international students in Canada who are available to potentially work additional hours. However, many among the student groups are divided over the feasibility of such a decision.





Furthermore, the IRCC is also launching a pilot project to automate the processing of study permit extensions. The types of applications being included in the project have a consistently high approval rate, and it will narrow down a small group of applicants who could see their extended study permit processed much faster. This is aimed at making the selection process a lot easier and more convenient for the officers to focus on more complex applications.

According to the IRCC, foreign students who have already submitted a study permit application would also be eligible for the temporary change in working hours, provided their application is approved.

Also Read: 'Stay Vigilant', Ministry Advises Indians In Canada After Rise In Hate Crimes & Anti-India Activities

