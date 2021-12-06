All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt Launches Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum To Train Young Business Minds

Photo Credit: ANI (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Launches Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum To Train Young Business Minds

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Delhi,  6 Dec 2021 8:29 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The initiative also allows the student to change their school project to generate employment, elevating their position from job seekers to job providers within a community and enhancing their practical knowledge to run a business.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To revive the education system, the Delhi Government has introduced the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. The students can start their business with seed money of Rupees 2000. The curriculum allows the students to pitch their business ideas to some established business tycoons and mentor them.

The initiative also allows the student to change their school project to generate employment, elevating their position from job seekers to job providers within a community and enhancing their practical knowledge to run a business.

Business Tycoons Mentoring Students

According to a report in The Hindu, under the Business Blasters program of the Delhi Government that is broadcast on television and other platforms every weekend, a select number of students are being allowed to scale up their business ideas by not only seeking investment and mentorship from investors like Nitin Saluja, founder of Chaayos. Seema Bansal, partner, and director of BCG India, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder and CEO of Urban Company, and Sairee Chahal, founder, CEO of SHEROES, and anybody who likes their products.

In addition to this, the Delhi government has also launched a dedicated website to create a market for the product made by the students and for other investors to join and mentor students or invest in their start-ups. The website also has the project journey of the students and the story behind their ideas.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya said that the project aims at enhancing the entrepreneurship skills of the students and helping them acquire seed funding to start their business.

Students Who Raised Funding And Got Internships

On December 5, Sukh Sagar, a science student from the School of Excellence, Khichripur, picked up funding of Rs 50,000 for his start-up mobisite and an internship at the chaos. He learned how to repair mobiles and headphones in his leisure at his friend's mobile repairing shop and thus got the idea to start Mobisite. He and his team managed to impress Saluja, the founder of chaos.

Another start-up, Home-to-creations, Started by Sheeza Ali and Shakshi Jha, that sells art pieces like wall hanging, key chains, knit and loom bags, and chocolates, raised a funding of Rs 20,000 from Bansal and Saluja. A third start-up Ink-Family, which deals in personalized printed cups, T-shirts, and COVID masks, raised additional funding of Rs 80,000 along with advance orders of Rs 28,500 and internships. The journey was challenging initially, but I have managed to use social media and get orders effectively - revealed Yash Patwal from Ink Family.

Also Read: Meet Alana Meenakshi, The Vizag Girl Who Has Become World Number 2 In Under 10 Girls Chess

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi Government 
Young Entrepreneurs 
Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X