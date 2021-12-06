Delhi Govt Launches Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum To Train Young Business Minds

To revive the education system, the Delhi Government has introduced the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. The students can start their business with seed money of Rupees 2000. The curriculum allows the students to pitch their business ideas to some established business tycoons and mentor them.

The initiative also allows the student to change their school project to generate employment, elevating their position from job seekers to job providers within a community and enhancing their practical knowledge to run a business.

Business Tycoons Mentoring Students

According to a report in The Hindu, under the Business Blasters program of the Delhi Government that is broadcast on television and other platforms every weekend, a select number of students are being allowed to scale up their business ideas by not only seeking investment and mentorship from investors like Nitin Saluja, founder of Chaayos. Seema Bansal, partner, and director of BCG India, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder and CEO of Urban Company, and Sairee Chahal, founder, CEO of SHEROES, and anybody who likes their products.

In addition to this, the Delhi government has also launched a dedicated website to create a market for the product made by the students and for other investors to join and mentor students or invest in their start-ups. The website also has the project journey of the students and the story behind their ideas.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya said that the project aims at enhancing the entrepreneurship skills of the students and helping them acquire seed funding to start their business.

Students Who Raised Funding And Got Internships

On December 5, Sukh Sagar, a science student from the School of Excellence, Khichripur, picked up funding of Rs 50,000 for his start-up mobisite and an internship at the chaos. He learned how to repair mobiles and headphones in his leisure at his friend's mobile repairing shop and thus got the idea to start Mobisite. He and his team managed to impress Saluja, the founder of chaos.

Another start-up, Home-to-creations, Started by Sheeza Ali and Shakshi Jha, that sells art pieces like wall hanging, key chains, knit and loom bags, and chocolates, raised a funding of Rs 20,000 from Bansal and Saluja. A third start-up Ink-Family, which deals in personalized printed cups, T-shirts, and COVID masks, raised additional funding of Rs 80,000 along with advance orders of Rs 28,500 and internships. The journey was challenging initially, but I have managed to use social media and get orders effectively - revealed Yash Patwal from Ink Family.

