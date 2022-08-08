Chhattisgarh: Remote Bachawarpara Village To Get Its First School Under DM's Initiative

All section
Chhattisgarh: Remote Bachawarpara Village To Get Its First School Under DMs Initiative

Image Credit- Twitter/Bhupesh Baghel, Unsplash (Representational)

Education
Chhattisgarh,  8 Aug 2022 11:50 AM GMT

Around 40 children in the area have been studying in a mud house with a thatched roof till now. The district administration's prompt response to the request by villagers will help establish a formal schooling culture in the region.

Bachawarpara village, remotely located in the Balrampur district of Chattisgarh, will now have a school as initially, it was alien to the concept of education due to various geographical challenges like dense forests and its inaccessible remote location, leading to isolation. However, now, educational institutions like primary schools are being set up under the initiative of the district magistrate.

Construction has begun, and the materials required for building the school are being transported uphill, crossing an 8-km steep hill on foot. The construction task is even more challenging because the distance to the rural area has a problematic, inaccessible wild passage, reported Times Now.

Poor Education Facilities

Around 40 children in the area have been studying in a mud house with a thatched roof till now. The district administration's prompt response to the request by villagers will help establish a formal schooling culture in the region.

According to the DM, the village got permission to construct a school building years ago, but the difficult terrain hindered the construction. He also said that the structure should get over in two months.

The village Sarpanch said the demand for a new school building was made in Bachawarpara, and now it will finally have a concrete school building, reported The Print.

Other Govt Initiatives

Apart from building the educational infrastructure in the state, the Chhattisgarh government has taken various other initiatives to bolster the education system in the past.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's "Bhent Mulaqat (Meet or Greet)" programme involves a brief interaction with the students where he asks a few questions from them in Chhattisgarhi language and the latter replies in English.

The children featured in these interactions are the Swami Atmanand Government English Medium Schools (SAGES) students that the government pitches as a significant highlight of a "pro-people" image it is attempting to build.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Jeet
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Simran Jeet
Bachawarpara Village 
First School 
Bhupesh Baghel 

