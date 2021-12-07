All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Anand Kumars Super 30 Programme To Spread Its Wings Beyond Bihar

Image Credit: India Today, Twitter

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Anand Kumar's Super 30 Programme To Spread Its Wings Beyond Bihar

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  7 Dec 2021 8:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

"In view of growing demand, Super 30 has decided to increase its reach and access. This year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only," stated a note issued on the official website of Super 30.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Super 30 programme by mathematician Anand Kumar, which trains talented and underprivileged students from Bihar for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) colleges, will now be expanded beyond the state.

"In view of growing demand, Super 30 has decided to increase its reach and access. This year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only," stated a note issued on the official website of Super 30.

Kumar told The Indian Express that there are plans to hold an entrance exam on a pan-India level to induct the talented youth from all over the country in the 'Super 30' programme. "The planning and execution are in progress, and we are likely to launch the programme in March 2022," he added. However, the structure of the programme, including the states to be included and the number of students to be inducted, is yet to be finalised.

A Journey That Started 19 Years Ago

Kumar started the Super 30 initiative in 2002 to aid students from Bihar, who lack financial resources, to crack the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission into the IITs. Since then, 30 students have been selected annually and prepared for the entrance exam without charging any fee.

His initiative was the movie Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. Kumar's life has been full of struggles. His family had limited financial means. In 1994 his father passed away, and he was unable to go to Cambridge for a master's in mathematics. With his father's retirement benefits taking time to reach the family, Kumar got down to selling papad and wafers on Patna's streets to make ends meet. A year on, he started teaching mathematics at several private coaching institutes in the city.

Looking Back

In 1997, Kumar began coaching students under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics, a club he had launched in 1992 for mathematics enthusiasts. He also started coaching poor meritorious students for free, which laid the foundation for Super 30.

Also Read: Switzerland Approves Assisted 'Suicide Capsule' Sarco, May Become Operational From Next Year

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Super 30 
Anand Kumar 
Indian Institute of Technology 
Bihar 
Joint Entrance Examination 
Hrithik Roshan 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X