Anand Kumar's Super 30 Programme To Spread Its Wings Beyond Bihar

The Super 30 programme by mathematician Anand Kumar, which trains talented and underprivileged students from Bihar for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) colleges, will now be expanded beyond the state.

"In view of growing demand, Super 30 has decided to increase its reach and access. This year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only," stated a note issued on the official website of Super 30.

Kumar told The Indian Express that there are plans to hold an entrance exam on a pan-India level to induct the talented youth from all over the country in the 'Super 30' programme. "The planning and execution are in progress, and we are likely to launch the programme in March 2022," he added. However, the structure of the programme, including the states to be included and the number of students to be inducted, is yet to be finalised.

A Journey That Started 19 Years Ago

Kumar started the Super 30 initiative in 2002 to aid students from Bihar, who lack financial resources, to crack the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission into the IITs. Since then, 30 students have been selected annually and prepared for the entrance exam without charging any fee.

His initiative was the movie Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. Kumar's life has been full of struggles. His family had limited financial means. In 1994 his father passed away, and he was unable to go to Cambridge for a master's in mathematics. With his father's retirement benefits taking time to reach the family, Kumar got down to selling papad and wafers on Patna's streets to make ends meet. A year on, he started teaching mathematics at several private coaching institutes in the city.

Looking Back

In 1997, Kumar began coaching students under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics, a club he had launched in 1992 for mathematics enthusiasts. He also started coaching poor meritorious students for free, which laid the foundation for Super 30.

