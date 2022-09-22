All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Amid Protests, Allahabad University To Waive Off Fee For Financially Weaker & Orphaned Students

Image Credit- Twitter/ Priyanka Gandhi, Allahabad University

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Amid Protests, Allahabad University To Waive Off Fee For Financially Weaker & Orphaned Students

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  22 Sep 2022 8:38 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

AU Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava said, "Those who are so poor and are orphaned in Covid, I am giving my word, the university shall waive the entire fee for them."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amid the continued protest by the students of Allahabad University (AU) against the fee hike, Sangita Srivastava, the Vice Chancellor, on Wednesday (September 21) stated their complaint was "misdirected" and promised to waive off the complete fee of those belonging to financially poor background and orphaned during COVID-19 pandemic.

The university students have been protesting against the alleged fee hike by 400-times. Earlier, a student protestor also attempted self-immolation on Monday but was contained by the police administration deployed on the spot.

Vice Chancellor's Official Statement

VC Sangita Srivastava shared an official statement through the university's official Twitter handle late at night on September 21. She said the annual fee per student for the past several decades was Rs 975, which is Rs 81 per month. It has been enhanced to Rs 4,151 per year, which accounts for Rs 333 per month.

She said the process had undergone rigorous deliberation and decision-making at several levels of the Finance Committee, Academic Council and Executive Council. An excerpt from the statement read, "What is being spread is that there is a 400-times increase which is not correct. The 30-40 students who have chosen to disrupt the campus by falsehood are trying to ruin the academic environment of Allahabad University. The complaint of the students is misdirected."

Professor Srivastava alleged a concerted effort to mislead the students and spread misinformation, adding that the fee has been increased only to combat inflation which has happened in the past decades.

Another excerpt from the statement read, "Those who are so poor and are orphaned in Covid, I am giving my word, the university shall waive the entire fee for them."

Administration Threatening Protestors To Run Bulldozer

Some protesting students have been claiming that the district administration is threatening them to run a bulldozer over their houses to end their agitation.

According to NDTV, Akhilesh Yadav, the vice president of the AU student union, told reporters, "The district administration is threatening to demolish (our) houses by sending a team of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to end the movement."

Further, Ajay Yadav Samrat, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha leader, said, "Today is the 16th day of the agitation against the fee hike. The university administration is constantly threatening to cancel our degrees. At the same time, the PDA team is being sent to the homes of students, and family members are being asked to call back the protesting students; otherwise, our houses will be demolished."

Also Read: Allahabad University: Protest Continues Over 400% Fee Hike, Student Attempts Self-Immolation

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Allahabad University 
Allahabad University Fee Hike 
Allahabad University Protest 
Fee Hike 

Must Reads

Mor Mitti: Here's How Four Aspirants Rebuilt This Jharkhand Village's Identity
No, Mosque Was Not Attacked In UK's Leicester; Video Shared On Socials With False Claims
A Whatsapp Bot That Helps Answer Compliance And Legal Questions For NGOs And Corporate CSR Teams
Punjab Receives A $150 Million Loan From The World Bank To Help With State Finances And Service Delivery
Similar Posts
Gujarat: School Set Up For Empowering Girl Child Allegedly Forced Them To Do Domestic Work
Education

Gujarat: School Set Up For Empowering Girl Child Allegedly Forced Them To Do Domestic Work

The Logical Indian Crew
Allahabad University: Protest Continues Over 400% Fee Hike, Student Attempts Self-Immolation
Education

Allahabad University: Protest Continues Over 400% Fee Hike, Student Attempts Self-Immolation

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan: Govt School In Alwar With Selfie Point, Bottle-Shaped Water Tank Sees Enrollment Double
Education

Rajasthan: Govt School In Alwar With Selfie Point, Bottle-Shaped Water Tank Sees Enrollment Double

The Logical Indian Crew
Record 82,000 Student Visas Issued By US To Indians Between May & June This Year- Know More
Education

Record 82,000 Student Visas Issued By US To Indians Between May & June This Year- Know More

The Logical Indian Crew
Record 82,000 Student Visas Issued By US To Indians Between May & June This Year- Know More
Education

Record 82,000 Student Visas Issued By US To Indians Between May & June This Year- Know More

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X