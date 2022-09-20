All section
Caste discrimination
Allahabad University: Protest Continues Over 400% Fee Hike, Student Attempts Self-Immolation

Image Credits: Twitter/ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Allahabad University: Protest Continues Over 400% Fee Hike, Student Attempts Self-Immolation

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  20 Sep 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The students of Allahabad University, from various courses, gathered on the campus to stage a protest against the administration over a 400 per cent fee hike. During the demonstration, a student attempted self-immolation, later rescued by the police.

A student leader of Allahabad University attempted self-immolation amid the protest over a 400 per cent fee hike on Monday (September 19). Students from several courses gathered at the campus and raised slogans against the university administration. The students are demanding a rollback of the fee hike as it will badly affect the students from rural areas and low-income backgrounds.

The proposal to hike the fees by 400 per cent was approved by the Executive Council, which is the top-decision-making body of the university, on August 31. Many students claimed that the fee hike would affect the student body and the upcoming batch of students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds belonging to eastern Uttar Pradesh or Bihar.

Several Hospitalised During Protest

According to reports, the students have been protesting for over ten days, and several has undergone fasting to express their agitation and disappointment. Five students have also been hospitalised after their health deteriorated during the protest. A student said, "Even after the protest, we have not got any positive response from the university administration. This shows the university's callous attitude,"

In response, the Vice Chancellor, Sangita Srivastava, said, "The fee per month at AU for the past 110 years has been Rs 12. The fee was due to be enhanced for the past years to pay running costs of electricity bills and other maintenance. The private institutions are now the major players and charge exorbitant fees," reported Scroll.

Students Backed By Political Leaders

Notably, the political parties and leaders have also entered the protest, showing their support for the students of Allahabad University. The Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has come to the aid of students and demanded that the university roll back the hike in fees.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has backed the student-led agitation and commented that this is one such example of the anti-youth policies implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also mentioned that students are the primary part of democracy and the university's treatment of the students is a symbol of hopelessness.

Also Read: Election Commission Writes To Law Ministry, Seeks Restrictions On Cash Donations To Political Parties

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Allahabad University 
Fee Hike In AU 
Uttar Pradesh 

X
X