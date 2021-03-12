Good News! Now Girls Can Also Apply To Sainik Schools From Upcoming Academic Year

The Union government on Wednesday said that it has decided to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools across the country from the upcoming academic session, 2021-2022. Presently, there are 33 Sainik schools operating in India.

The Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, said in Lok Sabha that after the success of the pilot Project for admission of girl cadets in Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram, in the academic session 2018-19, the government has decided to admit girl cadets along with boys in all Sainik Schools from the academic session 2021-22.

The minister also said that the government is proposing to bring a new scheme for setting up Sainik schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.

In a written reply, Naik stated that the endeavour is to provide schooling opportunities in the 'CBSE Plus' type of educational environment by involving desirous government/private schools/NGOs to partner in establishing their system with Sainik schools ethos, value system and national pride.

The Sainik schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society, which falls under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. The main objective of setting up Sainik schools in the country was to prepare the students from an early age for their entry into the Indian armed forces.

Sainik schools are established on specific requests from state governments. Previously, the Sainik Schools admitted only boy cadets.

Naik also said that no formation or unit had been withdrawn from North-Eastern states during the last year.

