Patna: Over 16,808 CCTV Cameras Installed For Strict Surveillance Amid Security Concerns

Over 16,808 CCTV cameras have been installed in various nooks and corners in Patna as a crime containment measure.



The senior officials held a security review on Tuesday, where measures like CCTV surveillance in the city were discussed, reported The Hindustan Times.

In the review meeting, it was mentioned that 15,122 cameras were installed at various residential apartments, 1345 at malls and 341 at police stations. It was also noted that the installation work was going on at several other places.

The officials informed that cameras were being installed at residential apartments, jewellery shops, hospitals, petrol pumps and banks in the Patna division.

Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said that they often received complaints from apartment residents and societies regarding poor security in their buildings. In order to check on unscrupulous activities, he said it was mandatory to install CCTV cameras at the main entry, stairs, lift, parking, every floor and at an outer location from the gate.

He added that for future constructions that will take place in the city, it will be mandated to indicate CCTV camera points while passing the construction map for apartments and commercial complexes.

Agarwal commented that camera surveillance is a helpful tool for effective monitoring and tracking crime by scanning the footage of the entry and exit of people.

He also emphasized keeping the cameras in working condition to serve the purpose of surveillance.

Agarwal further said that police superintendent and municipal commissioners should ensure the proper functioning of CCTV cameras. He said that defunct cameras should be repaired at the earliest and the maintenance of all cameras is important. He added that for achieving this, the concerned officials can review the working of cameras under their respective places on a monthly basis.

He also ordered the owners of commercial and residential buildings to install the CCTV surveillance system by March 31.

