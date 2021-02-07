71,000 Teachers Recruited In Assam In Last Five Years, Filled Up Shortage In Education Sector

In the last five years, the Assam government appointed as many as 71,000 teachers in the educational institutions across the state, said the Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The massive recruitment drive conducted has almost filled up the shortage of staff in the educational sector.

At an event held in Guwahati, Sarma said, "Today (Friday) we have recruited almost 30,000 teachers. We have almost filled up the vacancies that existed in the education department. We have recruited 71,000 teachers in the last five years," reported ANI.

Sarma took to Twitter to inform about the recruitment drive. "A matter of great pride as we handed over 29701 appointment letters to teachers and non-teaching staff today, first-ever such drive in Assam. Congratulations to all deserving teachers and staff. We count on your contribution," tweeted Sarma.

... Provincialisation of services of 9895 elementary, 4996 secondary, 1593 higher education teachers will provide great impetus to our education delivery and so will the filling up of 13217 regular vacancies under elementary / secondary Dept & SSA. Congratulations.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2021

Apart from this, the education minister also said the government would appoint another 5,000 teachers in the upcoming 10-15 days. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal added that the shortage of teachers in the educational institutes all over the state would be addressed to a large extent with these recruitments.

