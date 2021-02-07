Education

71,000 Teachers Recruited In Assam In Last Five Years, Filled Up Shortage In Education Sector

The massive recruitment drive conducted in Assam has almost filled up the shortage of staff in the educational sector.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   7 Feb 2021 10:25 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-07T15:57:50+05:30
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
71,000 Teachers Recruited In Assam In Last Five Years, Filled Up Shortage In Education Sector

Image Credits: The Indian Express

In the last five years, the Assam government appointed as many as 71,000 teachers in the educational institutions across the state, said the Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The massive recruitment drive conducted has almost filled up the shortage of staff in the educational sector.

At an event held in Guwahati, Sarma said, "Today (Friday) we have recruited almost 30,000 teachers. We have almost filled up the vacancies that existed in the education department. We have recruited 71,000 teachers in the last five years," reported ANI.

Sarma took to Twitter to inform about the recruitment drive. "A matter of great pride as we handed over 29701 appointment letters to teachers and non-teaching staff today, first-ever such drive in Assam. Congratulations to all deserving teachers and staff. We count on your contribution," tweeted Sarma.

Apart from this, the education minister also said the government would appoint another 5,000 teachers in the upcoming 10-15 days. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal added that the shortage of teachers in the educational institutes all over the state would be addressed to a large extent with these recruitments.

Also Read: "Have Absolute Faith In Judiciary": Comedian Munawar Faruqui After Being Released From Indore Jail

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian