UP: Three Banaras University Students Stab Fruit Seller To Death, Injure His Brother; Arrested

Three students from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were arrested for allegedly stabbing a fruit seller to death and leaving his brother critically injured, outside the campus gate on Monday, April 5.

The trio was arrested by the Varanasi police on Tuesday. The accused hailed from Bihar and were identified as Subod Kumar, Ankur Singh and Anand Kumar.

Two of the three were Bachelor of Arts (BA) final year students that locals tried to nab while they tried to flee from the scene after the murder. The third accused was caught by the police on Tuesday. However, in the local CCTV footage, at least three more persons have been identified to be involved with the murder, reported The Indian Express.



An FIR has been filed against the three accused while the police are in search of the absconded ones. As a result of the murder, the family of the deceased and the local shop keepers launched a protest outside the BHU gate and demanded the handing over of the accused to them.



After a conversation with Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh, it was revealed that Vishwanath and Kashinath were two brothers who used to sell fruits near the BHU gate in the Nangwa area. On Monday at around 7:30 pm, a group of youngsters arrived at the fruit trolley and started an argument over the prices, followed by the exchange of fists. Then, one of the students picked up the knife from the fruit-sellers cart and attacked the brothers.

The fruit sellers got critically injured and were rushed to the BHU Trauma Centre where the elder brother succumbed to the injuries.



Meanwhile, two of the youths were caught by the crowd that had gathered while the rest of them escaped. A few policemen from the nearby Lanka station also rushed to the scene and the accused confessed to the killing. "Using the CCTV footage in the area, we have tracked down seven accused, among whom six have been identified," added Ganesh.



Taking to Twitter, the Police Commissioner called the incident 'unfortunate' and assured that the guilty will be punished. The BHU Chief Proctor Anand Chaudhary also called the incident 'unfortunate' and promised to coordinate with the police investigation.

