Speedy Justice: Rapist Gets 20 Years In Jail Within 9 Days Of Crime In Rajasthan
Crime
Rajasthan,  6 Oct 2021 1:40 PM GMT

A Jaipur court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, October 5, for raping a 9-year-old girl, imposing the punishment within nine days of the commission of the crime.

A Jaipur court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, October 5, for raping a 9-year-old girl, imposing the punishment within nine days of the commission of the crime. Setting a benchmark mark on the swiftness of the delivery of the verdict that, experts say, also enhances the deterrence value of the punishment, the special POCSO, decided the case within five working days and convicted the accused.

Kamlesh Meena, the prisoner, was also fined 2 lakh by the court. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur South) Harendra Kumar, the judgement was rendered within five working days after the filing of the challan, which was presented to the court within 18 hours of the case's registration.

He said Meena was sentenced to 20 years in prison by POCSO court number 3 in Jaipur metropolitan city for raping a young girl on September 26. On the night of September 26 and 27, a case was filed with the Kotkhawda police station under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO, and the accused was arrested early the next day. "Within 18 hours of the case being registered, a charge sheet was submitted against him. The trial was completed in five working days, and the judgement was handed down today," said Kumar.

He stated that because of the nature of the crime, more than 150 police officers were dispatched, and different teams were assigned different jobs, and the charge sheet was filed in such a short period of time as a result of their combined efforts.

Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that incidences of crime against women in cities decreased by 8.3 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. There were 28,046 occurrences of rape involving 28,153 victims out of the total cases of crimes against women during the COVID pandemic-induced lockdown. According to the report, 25,498 of the victims were adults, while 2,655 were children under the age of 18. Rape cases totalled to 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018, and 32,559 in 2017.

Also Read: Karnataka Horror: 23-Yr-Old Woman Set On Fire For Resisting Rape, Dies; Accused Arrested

