Crime

Haryana Honour Killing: 4 Arrested For Killing Woman, Her Lover In Rohtak

On Thursday, the police confirmed that the woman's paternal uncle and her cousin and two others have been booked for honour killing.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   1 Jan 2021 4:28 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-01T10:37:49+05:30
Writer : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Haryana Honour Killing: 4 Arrested For Killing Woman, Her Lover In Rohtak

Image Credits: India Today

A woman and her lover were shot dead in Rohtak on Wednesday afternoon in an alleged case of honour killing. The Haryana police have arrested four accused in the case including the paternal uncle and cousin of the victim Pooja.

On Thursday, Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma confirmed that Pooja's paternal uncle Kuldeep and her cousin Vikas alias Vicky and two others have been booked for honour killing.

Pooja and Rohit, who belonged to the Jat community and were residents of Kanheli and Bakhtea village respectively, were in a relationship.

The investigation has revealed that Pooja, 28, was married but was living with her paternal uncle for quite some time.

Normally, honour killings take place when the couple either belongs to the same village or have different castes.

It is alleged that Pooja's uncle, Kuldeep, was not happy with her relationship and he forced her to return to her in-laws home to live with her husband in Jhajjar.

According to India Today, Kuldeep hatched the conspiracy to kill the couple on the pretext of getting them married. Rohit was asked to reach Rohtak court along with relatives. They were told that a court marriage has been arranged.

As soon as Rohit reached the Maharishi Dayanand University, Kuldeep shot him dead.

Pooja, who was in another vehicle, was also shot dead from point-blank range by her brother. The accused also wanted to kill Rohit's brother Mohit, but he survived and is currently at PGI Rohtak. His condition is said to be a serious condition.

Also Read: "Criminals In Khaki": Kerala Police Website Hacked, Slammed For Insensitivity Towards Boy Who Lost His Parents

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian