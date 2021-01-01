Haryana Honour Killing: 4 Arrested For Killing Woman, Her Lover In Rohtak

A woman and her lover were shot dead in Rohtak on Wednesday afternoon in an alleged case of honour killing. The Haryana police have arrested four accused in the case including the paternal uncle and cousin of the victim Pooja.

On Thursday, Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma confirmed that Pooja's paternal uncle Kuldeep and her cousin Vikas alias Vicky and two others have been booked for honour killing.

Pooja and Rohit, who belonged to the Jat community and were residents of Kanheli and Bakhtea village respectively, were in a relationship.

The investigation has revealed that Pooja, 28, was married but was living with her paternal uncle for quite some time.

Normally, honour killings take place when the couple either belongs to the same village or have different castes.

It is alleged that Pooja's uncle, Kuldeep, was not happy with her relationship and he forced her to return to her in-laws home to live with her husband in Jhajjar.

According to India Today, Kuldeep hatched the conspiracy to kill the couple on the pretext of getting them married. Rohit was asked to reach Rohtak court along with relatives. They were told that a court marriage has been arranged.

As soon as Rohit reached the Maharishi Dayanand University, Kuldeep shot him dead.

Pooja, who was in another vehicle, was also shot dead from point-blank range by her brother. The accused also wanted to kill Rohit's brother Mohit, but he survived and is currently at PGI Rohtak. His condition is said to be a serious condition.

