"Criminals In Khaki": Kerala Police Website Hacked, Slammed For Insensitivity Towards Boy Who Lost His Parents

The Kerala Police Academy's website was hacked, to slam the department for its insensitivity towards the teenage son of a couple who were accidentally immolated while police tried to evict them from their house in Thiruvananthapuram's Neyyattinkara on December 22.

The hackers uploaded a picture of the teenager pointing finger at the Police around him and tearfully arguing to let him bury his father in peace. The image was from the video had triggered outrage on social media platforms.

The video of the accident went viral on social media, in which the deceased father Rajan was seen pouring petrol over him and his wife, asking officials not to come closer to him. The couple caught fire when a police officer attempted to knock the lighter out of his hand, The News Minute reported.

The homepage of the website was also changed. "The attitude of the police officers towards the general public is getting worse day by day. Those who choose to serve the people at the police academy should be assured that they are most humane and intelligent before sending them out to society," read the page.

The hackers, who identify themselves as Kerala Cyber Warriors, criticised the Police department for their apathy towards the 17-year-old Renjith.

In the video, Renjith could be seen digging a grave, and the Police officers standing around him, asking him to stop digging. He pointed his finger at a police officer and asked, "Now only my mom is left to die, Sir." To this, a police officer responded, "What should I do for that?"

"Let the pointed finger be the key to a new change. Dismiss the criminals in 'khaki' and clean up the police force," the hackers wrote, criticising the officer's 'insensitive' behaviours towards the child.

The screenshot was immediately removed from the website. However, the process of restoring the data is underway.

The video received severe criticisms against the police, for their brute behaviour towards the boy, who witnessed his parents being accidentally immolated. Hours after the video was shot, their mother also passed away.



