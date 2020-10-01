Crimes Against Children Increased 4.5% In 2019: NCRB Data

The National Crime Record Bureau's "Crime in India" 2019 report released on Tuesday, September 29, has revealed that crimes against children increased by 4.5 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018. The report added that there was also an 18.9 per cent increase registration of cases under the POCSO Act.

In its report, NCRB stated that as many as 1,48,185 crimes against children were reported in 2019 in the country.

"In this, 31.2 per cent cases of crimes against children were registered under the POCSO Act," a senior Home Ministry official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The official added that of the 26,192 cases registered under the POCSO Act involving rape charges, 24,672 accused were known to the survivors. Furthermore, in 2,153 cases, the accused was one of the family members, the official added.

Meanwhile, of the 26,192 cases filed under POCSO Act that has rape charges, while 25,934 were girls, 258 were boys, the NCRB said.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act with 7,444 cases. This was followed by Maharashtra with 6,402 cases and MP with 6,053 cases.

Meanwhile, among 19 metropolitan cities with more than two million population, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases for use of children in pornography with 14 cases, with Maharashtra reporting 18 cases.

Furthermore, registration of cases under the POCSO Act has increased by 18.9 per cent. "This indicates better enforcement of the amendments in POCSO Act by addition of certain grounds for the cases to be registered under the Act," a senior Home Ministry official was quoted as saying by the media.

There has also been a 201.9 per cent increase in cases filed under "causing grievous hurt", the official said.